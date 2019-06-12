Father’s Day Festivities

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (The Westin Jackson, 407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400, estellejackson.com)

Estelle will host a reservation-only Father's Day brunch on Sunday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $44 plus tax and gratuity per person.

Guests age 21 and over can purchase bottomless brunch cocktails for $17 plus tax and gratuity per person.

Estelle will also offer free valet parking for the event. Make reservations on opentable.com.

The Fresh Market (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 1001, Ridgeland, 601-856-2866, thefreshmarket.com)

Fresh Market will offer specialty Father's Day items such as a ready-to-cook Father's Day meal available in-store or online through June 12. The meal is $49.99- $59.99 depending on entree selection.

Entrees options include four 10-ounce New York strip steaks, four 7-ounce Atlantic salmon fillets, or two of each of the steak and salmon. The meal also comes with four veggie kabobs with Portobello mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini and squash; one pound of broccoli cranberry slaw with almonds and poppy-seed dressing; four twice-baked potatoes with cheese; and four chocolate-drizzled double-fudge brownies.

For more information, call 601-856-2866 or visit thefreshmarket.com.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553, nandyscandy.com)

For Father's Day, Nandy's Candy has white and milk chocolate golf balls, "POP" and "DAD" chocolate letters, football-shaped boxes of assorted chocolates, chocolate toolboxes, marlins, ties, cars and more. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., labriochems.com)

La Brioche will serve its signature Father's Day "Cinna'man Bun," a cinnamon bun with cream cheese topping and layers of cinnamon pastry inside.

Heavenly Sweetz (126 Keener Ave., 601- 291-1179, heavenlysweetz.com)

For Father's Day, Heavenly Sweetz will have black forest chocolate cake with cherries and a milk chocolate sauce; a spiral fluted chocolate cake with a turtle topping; and a spiral fluted chocolate rum cake.

Brunch

Wellington's Buffet (Hilton Jackson, 1001 E. County Line Road, 601-957-2800)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562)

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151, theironhorsegrill.com)

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899)

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amerigo (6592 Old Canton Road, 601-977-0563; 155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550)

Ridgeland: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Flowood: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

See and add more at jacksonfreepress.com/fathersday2019.