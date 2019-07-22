Candidate Questionnaire: William 'Bo' Brown (House District 70)

William "Bo" Brown is a candidate for Mississippi House District 70. The answers below are the candidates' verbatim responses, with no edits whatsoever. Read more 2019 state political coverage here.

What are your top priorities, if elected?

Work with the House Leadership in identifying and addressing District 70 needs.

What are your priorities for your district?

My priorities in general, will be to promote economic development, improve infrastructure and support advanced education initiatives.

What are your views on public education funding?

Public Education is and has been seriously under funded by the state. I will work to find out why?

How do you think Mississippi can solve its teacher shortage?

The teacher shortage could be addressed by salary increases and enhanced benefits package.

What are your ideas for improving healthcare coverage and access?

First and foremost, we need to take full advantage of medicaid for the disable, poor and elderly and increase assistance for children and low wage workers.

What are your ideas on criminal justice reform?

We need more training opportunities and counseling released offenders.

What is your position on the six-week abortion ban the Legislature passed this year?

I support Freedom of Choice and Right for Privacy. (Fourteenth Amendment)

Do you have specific plans to address issues that disproportionately affect African Americans and other minorities?

I will be a strong advocate for more minority business participation, particular when it relates to Government projects and contracts.

Why are you running?

I am running to provide a stronger unified and clearer voice for all the citizens of District 70 and be a solid advocate for our Capital City.

What will you do to make the Legislature more transparent and accountable?

Have "Legislative Day" in the district from time to time, In other words, bring the Legislature to the people.

Why are you the best candidate?

I have prepared all my educational, community and professional life to serve as a public servant. Plus I served two four year terms as a Jackson, MS City Councilman.

