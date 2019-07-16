OPINION: The 'Illegal' Immigrants

There is a great deal of confusion about what an "illegal" immigrant is. The need to revamp our immigration laws and the policies on enforcing those laws is glaringly obvious. People get all excited when this administration says it is cracking down on "illegal" immigrants, thinking that dangerous criminals will be getting what they deserve. Sadly, that is far from the truth. Hard-working, family-oriented people are getting what they never expected and what Congress never intended: abuse by the system.

The fact is that these "crackdowns" or "sweeps" involve mostly rounding up industrious individuals and families looking for a better life here in America, just as our ancestors did. Because our current laws make it "illegal" to enter surreptitiously, or without completing all the paperwork, it is easy for racist enforcement policies to take hold. And make no mistake about it, this administration is racist. Remember our president's first words about this in 2016? They were, in effect, "Mexico is sending us killers and rapists." That is what the man said about immigrants.

Very, very few who are rounded up and placed in squalid, awful "detention centers" are what anyone would think of as a criminal—an evil, dangerous, malevolent wrongdoer. That is an inalterable fact.

Racist or not, people should know what is really going on. The administration is using the immigration issue for political expediency, not to keep America safe. One need not be an attorney nor a Rhodes Scholar to see this, but too many Americans are buying into the political B S.

Ken Abraham is the former deputy attorney general of Delaware and founder of Citizens for Criminal JUSTICE.