Ice Cream Safari Postponed to Aug. 3

The Jackson Zoo announced on Friday that it would postpone the annual Ice Cream Safari from Saturday, July 13, to Saturday, Aug. 3.

"After several days of discussions and studying the forecasts, we see the possibility of heavy rains and wind arriving soon. Therefore, we at the Jackson Zoo are erring on the side of caution for the safety of our community and our animals," the zoo said in a press release.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets for the originally planned date will transfer over to the new one. Admission is $14.25 for adults, $11.25 for children and $4 for zoo members. The Jackson Free Press will be one of the scoopers. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.