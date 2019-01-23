Best of Jackson 2019: Urban Living

Best Animal Shelter: Community Animal Rescue & Adoption

(960 N. Flag Chapel Road, 601-922-7575, carams.org)

One of the rites of passage in life is getting a pet. When you're searching for the perfect dog or cat (but beware: The animal really does choose you), a local shelter is one of the best ways to go. And this year's winner for Best Animal Shelter, Community Animal Rescue & Adoption, also known as CARA, has every type of breed and color that you can imagine. For dog owners who need a place for their pet to roam free, CARA also has Bree's Bark Park, and sometimes you can even catch the shelter's dogs running and playing in the space.

Sadly, after an outbreak of calicivirus in the shelter's cat population in late 2018, CARA has closed its cattery but has plans to open a new one in the future.

For more information, visit carams.org. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (395 W. Mayes St., 769-216-3414) / Cheshire Abbey (cheshireabbey.com) / Mississippi Animal Rescue League (601-969-1631, msarl.org) / Webster Animal Shelter (525 Post Oak Road, Madison, 601-605-4729)

Best Barbershop: Fondren Barber Shop

(2939 Old Canton Road; 601-826-0707)

When you're looking for a good haircut from a local business, try Fondren Barber Shop, this year's winner for Best Barber Shop. Eddie and Justin Outlaw opened the business in 2013 after seeing a need for a place where men could treat themselves and where they would feel comfortable talking about their looks. Fondren Barber Shop, which shares a space with the Outlaws' William Wallace Salon, can do men's haircuts, straight-razor neck shaves, beard trims, hot-towel shaves and more.

For more information, find Fondren Barber Shop on Facebook. —Sarah Pollard

Finalists: The Barbershop at Great Scott (4400 Old Canton Road, Suite 100; 601-984-3500; greatscott.net/the-barber-shop) / Custom Cuts & Styles (2445 Terry Road; 601-321-9292) / Maurice's Barber Shop (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 360, 601-362-2343; 398 Highway 51, Suite 60, Ridgeland, 601-856-2856) / Noble Barber (1065 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite F, Ridgeland; 601-856-6665; noblebarber.com) / Yelverton Barber Salon (901 Highway 51, Madison, 601-856-0015)

Best Car Dealer (New or Used): Patty Peck Honda

(555 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, 601-957-3400, pattypeckhonda.com)

Ridgeland-based Patty Peck Honda, this year's winner for Best Car Dealer (New Or Used), has been part of the Jackson community for more than 25 years, helping people find their next vehicle. Patty Peck offers a wide range of Hondas, from a Honda Fit to a Honda Accord. The business' website even has a listing of how many new or used cars the dealership currently has.

For those who need maintenance, Patty Peck has a full-service center for needs such as muffler and exhaust repairs, tire balancing, transmission flushing and more. The dealership understands that car-buying can be overwhelming, so its 50-plus staff members can assist with any questions or concerns people may have when buying, selling or servicing a car.

For more info visit their website pattypeck honda.com. —Sarah Pollard

Finalists: Bob Boyte Honda (2188 Highway 18, Brandon, 601-591-5000, bobboytehonda.com) / Herrin-Gear Automotive Group (multiple locations, herringear.com) / Mercedes-Benz of Jackson (455 Steed Road, Ridgeland, 601-956-4211, mercedesofjackson.com) / Paul Moak Automotive (Honda, 802 Harding St., 855-943-4433; Subaru/Volvo, 740 Larson St., 888-859-4918, paulmoak.com) / Watson Quality Ford (6130 Interstate 55 N., 601-977-4557, watsonquality.com)

Best Local Jeweler/Jewelry Store: Carter Jewelers

(711 High St., 601-352-3549, carterdiamonds.com)

Did you know that the U.S.'s third oldest jeweler is right here in Jackson? In fact, it's this year's winner for Best Jeweler, Carter Jewelers. Over its 160 years in business, the store has established itself as one of the more prolific jewelry businesses in the metro area. Carter Jewelers has pieces such as engagement and wedding rings, watches and necklaces.

If you want to buy a piece of jewelry for someone but have no idea where to start, never fear. Carter Jewelers also has resources for gemstone and diamond education. Customers can also put in requests for specific diamonds. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Albriton's (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 184, 601-982-4020, albritons.com) / Beckham Jewelry (120 District Blvd., Suite D110, 601-665-4642, beckhamjewelry.com) / Jackson Jewelers (253 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-992-1700, jacksonjewelersinc.com) / Juniker Jewelry Co. (1485 Highland Colony Pkwy., Madison, 601-366-3754, junikerjewelry.com) / Newton's Fine Jewelry (5417 Highway 25, Suite N, Flowood, 601-919-8747, newtonsjewelry.com)

Best Caterer: The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

(1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

While The Manship's regular menu (especially its brunch and happy-hour specials) is something to talk about, its catering is also something of note. The Manship's catering services include seated meals, buffets and boxed lunches. You can choose from one of their specialty menus or plan your own menu with Executive Chef Alex Eaton.

The menu has a lot of options, including a breakfast menu with dishes such as a vegetable quiche or French toast bread pudding, and regular menu with selections like a burger bar or a fajita bar. The restaurant can even do a catered buffet with selections like grilled or fried catfish, fried chicken, lasagna and smoked brisket with barbecue sauce, and sides like butter beans, braised greens and au gratin potatoes. And for those who need a place to host their party or other event, The Manship has four available spaces, including the Rickhouse near the restaurant.

For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Sarah Pollard

Finalists: 4Top Catering (4500 Interstate 55 N., 601-942-4999, 4topcatering.com) / Godfrey Morgan (Godfrey's Catering, 601-278-3172, godfreyscatering.com) / Julie Levanway (Fresh From the Flame, 601-506-7454) / Mangia Bene Catering (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, mangiabene-catering.com) / Wendy Putt/Fresh Cut Catering & Floral (108 Cypress Cove, 601-939-4518, freshcutcateringandfloral.com)

Best Flower Shop: Greenbrook Flowers

(705 N. State St., 601-957-1951, greenbrookflowers.com)

This year, Greenbrook Flowers extends its Best Flower Shop winning streak to 13 years. This fifth-generation business has been part of the Jackson landscape since 1917. Its tag line, "Your Good Neighbor Florist," stems from the shop's establishment of Good Neighbor Day in 1994, now a nationally celebrated event.

With Valentine's Day approaching, the business has much to offer, such as roses and other floral options; however, Greenbrook also has gift options such as chocolate-covered strawberries, candles and teddy bears.

Whether phoning in a floral arrangement or ordering online, Greenbrook offers flowers and plants for all occasions, gourmet baskets and corporate gifts. The business accepts phone orders 24 hours a day, and has seven-day-a-week delivery service. —Jan M. Richardson

Finalists: A Daisy A Day (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 194, 601-982-4438, adaisyadayjackson.com) / Green Oak Florist & Garden Center (5009 Old Canton Road; 1067 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite E, Ridgeland; 601-956-5017, greenoakflorist.com) / Mostly Martha's Florist and Gifts (353 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-956-1474, mostlymarthasflorist.com) / The Prickly Hippie (500 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland, 601-910-6730, pricklyhippie.com) / Whitley's Flowers (740 Lakeland Drive, 601-362-8844, whitleysflowers.com)

Best Fitness Center/Gym: Baptist Healthplex

(717 Manship St., 601-968-1766, mbhs.org; 102 Clinton Parkway, Clinton, 601-925-7900, healthplexclinton.com; Healthplex Performance Center, 501 Baptist Drive, Madison, 601-856-7757, healthplexperformance.com)

If you're thinking more these days about your fitness regimen—or lack thereof—you're not alone. Each new year, people commit to join their local gym and work out more.

One great option is this year's winner for Best Fitness Center/Gym, Baptist Healthplex. It offers personal and small group training options to its members, along with group classes and more. Group classes include body sculpting, aquatics, senior fitness, Pilates, yoga and dance fitness. Not interested in classes? The indoor track and heated pool might help you get through the winter months.

"We want everyone to come in and feel comfortable. Set your goals and we will help you get to that point, no matter where you start off at," says Baptist Healthplex Director Tony James. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: The Club at St. Dominic's (970 Lakeland Drive, 601-200-4925, stdom.com) / Crossfit JXN (1434 Old Square Road, 601-861-4244, crossfitjxn.com) / Focus Fit (5709 Highway 80, Pearl, 601-591-7487, focusfitms.com) / Quest Fitness Club (1693 Lakeover Road, 601-982-7360; 5225 Highway 18 W., Suite D, 601-983-3337, questfitnessofjackson.com) / Starke Fitness (109 Dees Drive, Madison, 601-856-9111, starkefitness.net)

Best Local Women's Clothing Store: Material Girls

(734 McKenzie Lane, Flowood, 601-992-4533; 1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 7005, 601-605-1605; shopmaterialgirls.com)

Jackson's fashionistas have spoken and voted Material Girls Best Local Women's Clothing Store for another year.

The store offers a diverse selection of hand-selected women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories for all ages and personal styles. Gabrielle Woodward, manager of the Market Street location, believes that their diversity of clothes and brands sets them apart from many other places.

"We have a little bit of everything for everyone," Woodward says.

If you are searching for that perfect item for a special friend, family member or significant other, Material Girl has two locations in the Jackson area, Flowood's Market Street and the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

You can also order items online with an option for convenient in-store pick up at any location. For more information, visit shopmaterialgirls.com. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Dsquared (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 151; 256 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood; 601-992-9885, shopd2clothing.com) / Frolic Boutique (140 Township Ave., Suite 110, Ridgeland, 601-856-9600) / Libby Story (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 5003, Ridgeland, 601-717-3300, libbystory.com) / Pink Possum Boutique and Gifts (105 Lexington Drive, Gluckstadt, 601-898-1844, pinkpossumboutique.com)

Best Day Spa: Aqua the Day Spa

(1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 8001, Ridgeland, 601-898-9123, aquathedayspa.com)

The staff at Aqua the Day Spa believes that happiness is health, and that is why the business dedicates itself to bringing that to the Jackson community.

Aqua offers skin care and hydra facials such as the "Bearbury Brightening Facial," which helps enhance and brighten a person's skin tone while also making fine lines and wrinkles softer and smoother. You can also enjoy body treatments like the coffee-almond hydration wrap, a deep-cleansing body scrub that helps gently buff away dry skin; massage therapy, hand and foot treatments, hair removal and more.

For more information, visit aquathe dayspa.com. —Sarah Pollard

Finalists: Body Anew Medical Spa (1040 Gluckstadt Road, Suite B, 601-605-0452, bodyanewmedicalspa.com) / Drench Day Spa and Lash Lounge (118 W. Jackson St., Suite 2B, Ridgeland, 601-707-5656, drenchdayspa.com) / Soul Spa (Westin Jackson, 407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8401, soulspajackson.com) / The Skin District (2629 Courthouse Circle, Suite B, Flowood, 601-981-7546, theskindistrict.com)

Best Local Bank or Credit Union: BankPlus

(multiple locations, bankplus.net)

The older you get, the more important a bank becomes, whether you're trying to build up a savings or you need a loan. It's important to find ne that fits your needs, and for many Jacksonians, that is multi-year winner BankPlus. The business first opened as Citizens Bank & Trust Company in 1909 Belzoni, Miss. The name changed to BankPlus in September 1994 when Southeast Mississippi Bank in Quitman and CB&T merged and began extending services to more parts of the state. Currently, BankPlus has 57 offices in 33 Mississippi cities. Its services include personal checking and savings accounts, personal, auto and real estate loans, home equity credit lines, treasury services, mobile banking and more. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: BancorpSouth (multiple locations, bancorpsouth.com) / Hope Credit Union (multiple locations, hopecu.org) / Mississippi Federal Credit Union (2500 N. State St.; 350 W. Woodrow Wilson Drive; 500 Clinton Center Drive, Clinton; 601-351-9200, msfcu.us) / Renasant Bank (multiple locations, renasantbank.com) / Trustmark (multiple locations, trustmark.com)

Best Place to Book a Party or Shower: Fairview Inn

(734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429, fairviewinn.com)

If you need to book a party or shower somewhere, why not go with a circa-1900s colonial mansion? This year's winner for Best Place to Book a Party or Shower, the Fairview Inn opened in 1908 as a home for lumber magnate Cyrus C. Warren. In May 2000, construction began on a new addition to the building, and on Feb. 5, 2001, the Fairview held a ribbon-cutting for the addition—18 guest rooms and 25,000 square feet of heated and cooled space. Peter and Tamar Sharp purchased the building in 2006 and opened a restaurant in the venue that October.

The venue has different rooms and spaces to rent for meetings, social events, rehearsal dinners, weddings and receptions. If you don't want to book something but still need a place to go with friends, Fairview is known for its Library Lounge, a charming local spot for drinks, eats and a local trivia night, and the restaurant, 1908 Provisions.

For more information, visit fairviewinn.com. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: 201Capitol (201 W. Capitol St., 601-278-3944, 201capitol.com) / Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org) / The SHIFT Shop (587 Highway 51, Suite G, Ridgeland, 601-790-7906) / The South Warehouse (627 E. Silas Brown St., 601-939-4518)

Best Place for Unique Gifts: O! How Cute Boutique & Gifts

(304 E. Government St., Suite 2, Brandon; 158 Promenade Blvd., Flowood; 200 Riverwind E., Suite 106, Pearl; 100 Depot Drive, Madison, 844-742-9120, shopohc.com)

Choosing a gift for a holiday or birthday can be daunting. That's why stores like this year's winner for Best Place for Unique Gifts, O! How Cute Boutique & Gifts, is so vital. The store, which has locations in Brandon, Madison, Flowood and Pearl, has a variety of items to choose from, whether you're looking for something cute to wear or something to add to home decor or something to eat. The shops carry brands such as Jackson-based Flirt Jewelry, Captain Rodney's sauces and jellies, Illume candles and more. For extra picky loved ones, O! How Cute also has gift cards.

For more information, visit shopohc.com. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Apple Annie's Gift Shop (1896 Main St., Suite D, Madison, 601-853-8911; 152 Grants Ferry Road, Brandon, 601-992-9925, shopappleannies.com) / Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave., 601-376-9404, offbeatjxn.com) / The Prickly Hippie (500 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland, 601-910-6730, pricklyhippie.com) / Repeat Street (242 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-605-9123, repeatstreet.net)

Best Thrift/Consignment Store: Repeat Street

(242 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-605-9123, repeatstreet.net)

Catch the thrifting bug, and you may wonder why you ever paid full price in the first place. If you're eager to explore 17,000 square feet of shopping space and love the thrill of the hunt, Repeat Street may be the place for you.

For the eighth straight year, Jacksonians have voted Repeat Street as Best Thrift/Consignment Shop.

The business is filled with artfully displayed shoes, apparel and accessories for both women and men. If your closet isn't the only place that deserves to be spruced up, check out all knick-knacks and decor items for your dorm, apartment or home. The store also has a constantly changing inventory of furniture, artwork, jewelry and an outdoor area that has a variety of items for your garden or patio.

For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Leap Frog Children's Consignment & More (104 Village Blvd., Madison, 601-898-0727, leapfrogmadison.com) / N.U.T.S. (114 Millsaps Ave., 601-355-7458, followme2nuts.com) / Orange Peel (422 Mitchell Ave., 601-364-9977, orange peelfondren.com) / Private Collection Consignment (1018 Village Blvd., Madison, 601-607-6004)

Best Nail Salon: The Nail Lounge

(4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 1038, 601-398-4451, thenailloungehv.com)

It's easy to get caught up in a hectic life, but every once and a while, it's important to squeeze in some quality "me" time and get pampered.

The Nail Lounge, located in Highland Village, offers a variety of nail-care services for women, men and children. In addition to many manicure and pedicure options, the salon offers waxing, eyelashes, eyebrow tinting and nail enhancements such as dip nails, and acrylic and gel nails. They also offer alcoholic beverages for the adult clients who want to relax while getting pampered.

If you can't decide when you want to stop by, walk-ins are always welcome. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Cuticles Nail Studio (2947 Old Canton Road, 601-366-6999, cuticlesnailstudio.com) / Fondren Nails (2906 N. State St., Suite B1, 601-316-9264) / Holly Nails (1127 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, 601-992-4707) / Rouge Nails Lash Wax (5352 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 769-572-4747) / ZaZa Nails and Spa (1053 Highway 49 S., Richland, 769-447-5959)

Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor: Electric Dagger Tattoo

(2906 N. State St., 601-982-9437, electricdagger.com)

Electric Dagger Tattoo owner and artist Jason Thomas and his team at Electric Dagger have been voted Best Tattoo/Piercing Parlor by Jacksonians for the fifth straight year.

Whether you are looking for a more traditional piece to cover a small section of skin or if you want to turn your body into a blank canvas, Electric Dagger is one of those places with something for everyone.

If you can't find an inspiration for your tattoo, no worries, stop by the shop and check out the designs on display and talk to Thomas, Mike "Iron Mike" Richardson or Mallory Kay Palmertree about any ideas or questions you have.

Electric Dagger welcomes walk-ins, but recommends appointments. For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Black Lotus Tattoo Shop (420 N. Bierdeman St., Pearl, 601-933-1120) / Hard Rocs Tattoo (1149 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, 769-251-5363) / House of Pain Tattoo (30 Holiday Rambler Lane, Byram, 601-321-9040) / Inkk Junkies Tattoos (182 Raymond Road, 601-503-6030) / Squench's Tattoos (3780 Interstate 55 S. Eastside Frontage Road, 601-372-2800, squenchstattoos.com)

Best Place to Get Your Car Fixed: Capitol Body Shop

(multiple locations, capitolbodyshop.com)

Sadly, the Jackson metro area does not have many reliable forms of public transportation, so many of us depend on our cars to get us from point A to point B. To do that, your car has to be in tip-top shape. No matter where you are in the area, this year's winner for Best Place to Get Your Car Fixed, Capitol Body Shop, can help you do that.

Chad White began the business in 1963. Five short years later, he had created the largest collision repair organization in Mississippi. The store now has four locations—Bryam, Flowood, Ridgeland and Gluckstadt. Its website says it is certified by more auto manufacturers than any other body shop in the state. Capitol Body is a full-service business that can do complete mechanical services, and auto body repair and painting. For those whose car may be a little unsightly, the business also does detailing. It also has a 24/7 wrecker service, Capitol Towing.

For more information, visit capitolbodyshop.com. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Barnett's Body Shop (multiple locations, barnettsbodyshop.com) / Car Care Clinic (multiple locations, carcareclinicjetlube.com) / Clinton Body Shop, Inc. (1115 Monroe St., Clinton, 601-924-2159; 710 Highway 49 S., Richland, 601-932-0459, clintonbodyshop.com) / Freeman's Auto Repair (847 S. State St., 601-948-3358) / Greenes Tire & Auto (715 Ridgewood Road, Ridgeland, 601-957-0201; 1405 E. Northside Drive, Clinton, 601-924-3800, greenestire.com)

Best Place to Work: University of Mississippi Medical Center

(2500 N. State St., 601-984-1000, umc.edu)

With its main campus centrally located in the heart of Jackson, the University of Mississippi Medical Center is the only research hospital in the state of Mississippi. Although hospitals are in general known for meeting the needs of their patients, UMMC, which has more than 10,000 employees among its campuses and centers, has realized that the best way to ensure that happens daily is to have a healthy and happy workforce. Employment perks include tuition benefits for full-time employees and their children at the medical center or the University of Mississippi, discounted access to fitness and wellness centers, and medical and retirement benefits. With all that in mind, it's no wonder why people made it Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. —Torsheta Jackson

Finalists: C Spire (1018 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, cspire.com) / Cole Facial Clinic & Skin Care (204 E. Layfair Drive, Flowood, 601-896-0112, colefacialclinic.com) / Hinds Community College (multiple locations, hindscc.edu) / Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org) / Sage Salon & Color Bar (120 District Blvd. E., Suite D104, 601-487-0368, sagecolorbar.com) / St. Dominic Hospital (969 Lakeland Drive, 601-200-2000, stdom.com)

Best Yoga Studio: Soul Synergy Center

(5490 Castlewoods Court, Suite D, Flowood, 601-992-7721, soulsynergycenter.com)

When owners Jill Clark and her husband, Daniel Clark, moved to Mississippi from North Carolina she brought along her passion for holistic health and natural healing. In April 2018, she opened Soul Synergy Center, a 4,000-square-foot facility in Flowood. More than a yoga studio, it's a place of community. Clark describes it as a place that nurtures mind, body and spirit.

Soul Synergy offers yoga classes for all levels of practice. Chair yoga and donation yoga classes are offered to make the practice accessible and inclusive to everyone. In addition to those classes, the business also has tai chi classes, reiki, massage and the state's first salt cave. There are also a variety of seminars, workshops and event for all to attend.

For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Jenifer Simcox (Namaste at the Bar, namastejxn.com) / M Theory Yoga (118 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, 601-790-7402, mtheoryyoga.com) / StudiOm Yoga (665 Duling Ave., 601-209-6325, studiomyogaofms.com) / Tara Yoga (601-720-2337, tara-yoga.net)

Best Place to Buy Antiques: The Flea Market, Mississippi's Trade Place

(1325 Flowood Drive, Flowood, 601-953-5914)

Most of the side of Flowood Drive near Old Brandon Road consists of industrial businesses and warehouses. Hidden among them is this year's winner for Best Place for Antiques, The Flea Market, Mississippi's Trade Place in Flowood. Blink and you may miss it, but once you're in the parking lot, you definitely won't. It's probably one of the best places to go thrift and antique shopping.

The market has different stalls with lots of different things from comic books to cameras to art to, yes, antiques. There, you'll find things like antique sports memorabilia, furniture, really cool old signs, lamps, jugs and more. And the most fun part is the space is huge and maze-like, so when you go, it's an adventure. The Flea Market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: Antique Aly (294 Commerce Park Drive, Ridgeland, 769-300-0262) / Antique Mall of the South (367 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-853-4000) / Interiors Market (659 Duling Ave., 601-981-6020) / Repeat Street (242 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-605-9123, repeatstreet.net)

Best Local Men's Clothing Store: Buffalo Peak Outfitters

(4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 115, 601-366-2557, buffalopeak.net)

Buffalo Peak Outfitters Director of Marketing Cody McCain attributes the company's success to being overwhelmingly involved with the community.

"Over the years, our goal has been not just sell people stuff, but to personally get to know real people here," McCain says.

He says Patagonia is the best-selling men's item, but the store also has brands such as The North Face, Columbia and more. For men looking for more than just clothes, Buffalo Peak also has YETI products, Farm to Feet socks, and more.

For more information, find the business on Facebook. —Johnie Hannah

Finalists: Great Scott (4400 Old Canton Road, Suite 101, 601-984-3500, greatscott.net) / Kinkade's Fine Clothing (120 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, 601-898-0513, kinkadesfc.com) / Red Square Clothing Company (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9004, Ridgeland, 601-853-8960; 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 103A, 601-398-3403, redsquareclothingco.com) / The Rogue (4450 Interstate 55 N., 601-362-6383, therogue.com)

Best Veterinarian or Vet Clinic: Briarwood Animal Hospital

(1471 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-5030, briarwoodhospital.com)

We love our pets, so of course we want to keep them as healthy as possible. To do that, we need a vet that can perform a lot of different services, from annual exams to spaying and neutering to boarding. This year's winner for Best Vet, Briarwood Animal Hospital, has all that and more. Dr. Hugh Ward opened the facility in 1960. It was an original preceptor (or teacher) for Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. Briarwood can perform surgical services, dental procedures, blood work, ultrasounds and more. Its sister business is Millcreek Animal Clinic in Brandon.

For more information, visit briarwoodhospital.com. —Amber Helsel

Finalists: All Creatures Animal Care Center (262 New Mannsdale Road, Madison, 601-856-5333, allcreaturesanimalcarecenter.com) / Animal Medical Center of Jackson (995 S. Frontage Road, 601-354-3622, animalmedicalcenterofjackson.com) / Hometown Veterinary Hospital (2001 Creek Cove, Brandon, 601-825-1697, hometownvethospital.com) / Mannsdale Animal Clinic (488 Mannsdale Road, Madison, 601-499-5200, themac.vet) / North State Animal Hospital (5208 N. State St., 601-982-8261, northstateanimalhospital.com)

Best Place to Buy Kids Clothing/Toys: Leap Frog Children's Consignment & More

(104 Village Blvd., Madison, 601-898-0727, leapfrogmadison.com)

Looking for the perfect gift for a special occasion or just needing to refresh your fast-growing little one's wardrobe? Leap Frog is a one-stop shop for kids' essentials.

The consignment and boutique shop has been selling clothing for newborns to tweens for 17 years. Leap Frog prides itself in offering high-end clothing at affordable prices. And it isn't just smocked dresses, big bows and jon jons; this store carries a variety of birthday gifts, toys, children's furniture and more. Gift-wrapping and monogramming are also available.

For more information, find the business on Facebook or visit leapfrogmadison.com. —Tunga Otis

Finalists: Helen's Young Ages (4750 Interstate 55 N., 601-362-0317, helensyoungages.com) / Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469, mschildrensmuseum.org) / Row 10 (1107 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 105, Ridgeland, 601-707-5846, row10baby.com) / Sweet Dreams Children's Boutique (1888 Main St., Suite A, Madison, 601-856-2080)

Best Place to Get Married: Bridlewood of Madison

(3024 Highway 22, Madison, 601-707-4024, thebarnatbridlewood.com)

Wedding planning is an enormous task, and securing a location is an important part. Topping this year's list is a relatively new location with country charm. Mimicking the successful Hattiesburg location, the Bridlewood in Madison is a great place for nuptials no matter the season or weather.

The ranch-style venue, which opened in 2017, offers two on-property settings. The "barn" has vaulted ceilings featuring wood beams and crystal chandeliers, concrete floors and brick walls. Outside, brides and grooms can exchange vows under a wooden arch beneath a massive oak tree.

For more information, find the venue on Facebook. —Torsheta Jackson

Finalists: The Cedars (4145 Old Canton Road, 601-366-5552, fondren.org) / Cotton Market (2644 S. Pearson Road, Richland, 601-906-5499, cottonmarketvenue.com) / Fairview Inn (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429, fairviewinn.com) / McClain (874 Holly Bush Road, Brandon, 601-829-1101, mcclain.ms) / The South Warehouse (627 E. Silas Brown St., 601-939-4518)