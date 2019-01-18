UM Student Working with Smithsonian, USM 2019 Cultural Arts Series and "Stand to Stop Hazing" at MSU

University of Mississippi recently announced that Grace Moorman, a junior art history major from Madison, will travel to Washington, D.C., to work as a curatorial intern at the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery for the spring 2019 semester. Moorman will do research for the Smithsonian on "Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900-1939," an exhibit that will highlight the contributions of 20th century women to the arts.

"Brilliant Exiles" centers on American women artists living in Paris during the 1920s and the influence they had on the arts in both countries.

Moorman is a student in UM's Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and also teaches children through the UM Museum's ArtZone program, an after-school class that teaches grade-school children about art.

Congress created the National Portrait Gallery in 1962. It includes more than 23,000 portraits of famous men and women in U.S. history, and has one of the only complete collections of presidential portraits outside the White House.

USM 2019 Cultural Arts Series

The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus will launch its spring 2019 Cultural Arts Series, the theme of which is "Representing the Experiences of Women, From the English Renaissance to Right Now," on Monday, Jan. 28, with a pop-up art exhibition and gallery talk, the first of three events.

The exhibit will feature works from Mississippi Gulf Coast artists Paulette Dove, Ellen Ellis Lee and Julia Reyes. USM professor Jennifer Torres will host an exhibition talk titled "Women, Art, and Society" at 6 p.m. after the unveiling.

On Feb. 25, MSU will host a production of "The Changeling" at 5:30 p.m. in the Fleming Education Center Auditorium. Atlanta-based Resurgens Theatre Company will perform the play, which is an English Renaissance tragedy by William Rowley and Thomas Middleton.

MSU will host "Women in Politics" on Mar. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Ballroom. The forum will feature a bipartisan panel of female politicians from south Mississippi discussing their careers in local and state politics.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information about the 2019 Cultural Arts Series, visit usm.edu or email allan.eickelmann@usm.edu.

"Stand to Stop Hazing" at MSU

Mississippi State University's Epsilon Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi and the Mississippi Theta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon are sponsoring "Stand to Stop Hazing" on Jan. 23 at MSU's Humphrey Coliseum.

Rae Ann Gruver, mother of Louisiana State University student Max Gruver, and Evelyn Piazza, mother of Pennsylvania State University student Tim Piazza, will be the featured speakers for the event. Both mothers will share stories about their sons, who each died in hazing-related incidents in 2017, to raise awareness of the dangers of the practice.

The event is free, and is open to both MSU students and the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. The event will benefit the Max Gruver Foundation and the Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation.

For more information on the event, call 901-626-8448 or email epsiloneta.rvp@gmail.com. For more information on fraternity and sorority life at MSU, call 662-325-3917 or visit greeks.msstate.edu.