Mississippi Auditor Files Papers to Seek 4-Year Term

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican appointed to become Mississippi auditor last year is now running for a full four-year term.

Shad White filed his qualifying papers Tuesday at the state Republican Party headquarters.

White says in a video posted to social media that he will "continue to be aggressive in finding embezzlement and fraud."

White is an attorney from Flowood. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him as auditor in July to succeed Republican Stacey Pickering, who had held the office since 2008. Pickering resigned to lead the state Veterans Affairs Board.

Auditor is one of eight statewide elected offices in Mississippi.

March 1 is candidates' qualifying deadline for statewide, regional, county and legislative posts. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.