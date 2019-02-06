Love, Life and Local Events

"Once Upon a Time" Dinner

Soul Wired Cafe (111 Millsaps Ave.) will host its "Once Upon a Time" Valentine's Day dinner from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. The five-course dinner will have a vegetarian and pescatarian menu, guitar instrumentals and poetry readings. Reservations are required, and the event is limited to 12 couples. Tickets are $50 per couple. For more information, call 601-790-0864 or find the event on Facebook.

Valentine's Day at Saltine Restaurant

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201) will celebrate the week of Valentine's Day with a special menu from Wednesday, Feb. 13, to Sunday, Feb. 17.

Chef specials will include appetizers such as shrimp bisque and seafood towers of marinated crab claws, boiled Gulf shrimp and oysters; entrees such as crab-stuffed redfish and char-grilled filet; and desserts such as dark chocolate brownies an strawberry trifles.

Seating will be on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 601-982-2899 or visit saltinerestaurant.com.

Senior Citizens Prom at the Medical Mall

Health-insurance company Humana is partnering with the City of Jackson to host a Senior Prom on Valentine's Day inside the Thad Cochran Center at the Jackson Medical Mall (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.). The event is free and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Atesa McKinney at 601-982-8467.

"The Night After" Dinner Theater at Kismet's

The Detectives Dinner Theater will host a Valentine's Day show at Kismet's (315 Crossgates Blvd., Brandon) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show is "The Night After," a romantic comedy that revolves around a wedding rehearsal dinner. Kismet's will serve a three-course meal along with the show. Tickets are $42. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m., and reservations are required. For more information, call 601-291-7444.

Cabaret at Duling Hall: "The Truth About Love ... and the Usual Lies"

The Mississippi Opera will host "The Truth About Love ... and the Usual Lies" at 7:30 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.) The cabaret show about falling in and out of love stars Jessica Medoff and Michael Bunchman. The event features songs from "Avenue Q," the opera "Street Scene" and more. General admission is $25, and students and military get in for $10. For more information, call 601-960-2300 or find the event on Facebook.

Fischer Galleries Art Lover's Soiree

Fischer Galleries (736 S. President St.) will host the Art Lover's Soiree from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. The show will feature paintings, photography, sculpture and more from Art Space 86, Due South Co-op and the Mississippi Museum of Art. Fischer Galleries will also have spaces set up for Ferris + Company interior design and Lemuria Books. For more information, call 601-291-9115 or find the event on Facebook.

Lounge 114 Valentine's Dinner

Lounge 114 (105 Capitol St.) will offer a three-course Valentine's Day dinner with live music from Malcolm Shepherd from 8 p.m. to midnight. All three courses include asparagus or vegetable medley, salad, bread, and a choice of cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert. The entrees include seafood pasta, shrimp and grits, and grilled chicken breast with a lemon herb sauce. For more information or to make reservations, call 601-383-1112 or email lounge114reservations@gmail.com.

Lovers Town at South Street Live

Merc B. Williams will host "Lovers Town" at South Street Live (110 S. St.) from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. The event will feature performances from Lari Johns'n, Stephanie Luckett and Stefanie Bolton Bernard.

Tickets are $25 per person. Guests can reserve a table for two for $60 or a table for four for $125, both of which come with a complimentary glass of wine for each guest. VIP booths are also available for $200. They come with admission for four people, a bottle of red or white wine, assorted pastries, exclusive seating and VIP parking. South Street Live is also offering a "V'Day Lover's/Friends" package for $500, which includes admission for eight people and photo memorabilia in addition to the VIP booth perks.

For more information, call 601-980-3006 or visit southstreetlive.net.

Valentine's Day Dinner at BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar

For Valentine's Day, BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., 601-982-8111) will have a special menu on Feb. 14. It will include dishes such as oysters on the halfshell with a paddlefish caviar and a strawberry mignonette; a 14-ounce grilled ribeye with lobster tail, truffled gaufrettes (fried potatoes that look like small waffles) and grilled asparagus; and red-velvet cheesecake. BRAVO! will also have wine and cocktail specials, and the full menu will be available.

For more information, visit bravobuzz.com.

"LOVE Wins" Dinner at Amour Venue

Amour Venue (1100 JR Lynch St.) will host its "LOVE Wins" couple's dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and a live performance by blues legend Bobby Rush will begin at 7:30 p.m. The dinner will feature a cash bar, but outside beverages are prohibited.

The event is open to couples over 25. Attendees must make reservations. A VIP package is also available and includes an open-bar pass and one dozen long-stem red roses in a vase. For more information, visit amourvenue.com or find the event on Facebook.

Estelle's Valentine's Day Dinner

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) will hold a Valentine's Day dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dinner will feature a prix fixe menu and is only open to customers who make reservations.

For more information, call 769-235-8400 or visit estellejackson.com.

High Biscuits Valentine's Day Brunch Buffet

High Biscuits Tea Room (7048 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland) will offer a Valentine's Day brunch buffet from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The menu will include beef Bourguignon, shrimp and grits, carved ham with Jezebel sauce, scrambled eggs, tossed salad, buttered noodles, glazed carrots, petit fours, cherry scones with preserves, chocolate cheesecake and fruit salad.

Attendees must make reservations and prepay for the bunch. The brunch is $25.75 per person. For more information, call 769-300-4948 or visit highbiscuitsllc.com.

Valentine's Day Celebration at Jose's

Jose's Mexican Restaurant (136 S. Pearson Road, Suite H, Pearl) will celebrate Valentine's Day with food and drink specials all day, and live music from Blake Edward Thomas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will also give out complimentary flowers for women and candies for men. For more information, call 601-664-0303 or find the event on Facebook.

Treats at Nandy's Candy

For Valentine's Day, Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, 601-362-9553) will have treats like themed chocolate-covered apples, handmade chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries, white chocolate lips and more.

For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.

This list is not complete. See and add more at jackson freepress.com/valentinesday2019.