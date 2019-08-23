Millsaps/MSU Dual-Degree Program, JSU Outstanding Airman and MSU Applied Science Program

Robert Pearigen, president of Millsaps College, recently signed a formal agreement with Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University, to establish a partnership allowing students to earn degrees from both institutions.

Students at Millsaps will be able to complete a degree in math, physics, chemistry, biology, geology or a related major, and an additional degree in engineering from MSU at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Students in the dual-degree program can be admitted to both schools. Students will spend the first two to three years at Millsaps completing coursework toward a Bachelor of Science degree, then formally enter the Bagley College of Engineering to complete the remaining coursework for an engineering degree. The program also supports graduate-level work, combining a bachelor's degree from Millsaps with a Master of Engineering or Master of Science degree from MSU, a release from Millsaps says.

JSU Graduate Named to Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The United States Air Force recently named Justin A. Starks, a Jackson native and 2015 graduate of Jackson State University, as one of its "12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year."

Starks, a graduate of Lanier High School in Jackson, is stationed at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Md., as a fireman but is currently on deployment to Africa, a release from JSU says.

The Outstanding Airmen program began during the Air Force Association's 10th-annual National Convention in 1956, Air Force Magazine's website says. The chief master sergeant of the Air Force and the command chief master sergeants from each USAF major command select nominees, and the Air Force chief of staff reviews their selections.

The selection board at the Air Force's Personnel Center, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, nominated 36 individuals who represented major commands, direct-reporting units, field-operating agencies and Headquarters Air Force in Washington, D.C. The board then chose the 12 "Outstanding Airmen" based on qualities such as superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements, a release from JSU says.

Starks and the 11 other honorees received the Outstanding Airman of the Year ribbon, which includes a bronze service star, and they can wear the Outstanding Airman of the Year badge for one year.

For a full list of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of 2019, visit the Air Force Association's website.

MSU Launches New Bachelor of Applied Science Degree Program

Mississippi State University recently launched a new Bachelor of Applied Science degree program aimed at adults who have completed a technical associate's degree program through a community college or the military and need additional education to advance their careers, a release from the university says.

The MSU Office of the Provost will oversee the new program, while academic advising coordinators on the MSU-Meridian campus and at the Center for Distance Education will advise enrolled students.

Students can earn credits in the program through online or in-person courses. The program also allows community-college graduates to transfer up to 60 credit hours toward their respective degrees.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees approved a new policy outlining requirements for state universities offering such degree programs, and MSU says in its release that the university will submit the applied-science program for board approval within a few weeks.

For more information on MSU's online programs, visit online.msstate.edu.