Protect the Vote Re-Launches Toll-Free Voter Protection Number

The following is a verbatim press release from the Mississippi Civic Engagement Roundtable:

August 5 (Jackson, Miss.) - The Mississippi Civic Engagement Roundtable, a non-partisan coalition, will open the statewide election protection program to assist voters with the August 6th Primary Election. The Mississippi Election Protection call center is a program designed to educate voters and volunteers about voting rights in Mississippi. The program includes a toll-free number, 1-888-601-VOTE (8683), staffed by legal professionals and community volunteers on August 6th to field questions and provide legal assistance in resolving any Election Day problems.

Last year, the call center received a number of calls related to the purging of voter rolls, precincts running out of ballots and other issues. "Our goal is to make sure that every voter is able to vote. There should be no confusion, intimidation or barriers to the ballot box at precincts in Mississippi," says Nsombi Lambright-Haynes, Executive Director of One Voice.

The Mississippi Civic Engagement Roundtable was established in 2008 by the Mississippi State Conference NAACP and One Voice. It is a membership group, comprised of various local, statewide, and national organizations focused on ensuring a fair voting process. For more information, call 601-353-6906 or via email info@uniteonevoice.org.