Garver Chain Reaction Challenge, Godfrey's, Jackson Youth Fish Tales Rodeo and Good Problems at Offbeat

Germantown Middle School in Madison was the first school in Mississippi to participate in the Garver Chain Reaction Challenge on Thursday, April 11. Garver, an Arkansas-based engineering company with offices in Jackson (6360 Interstate 55 N.), celebrated its 100th anniversary by launching the challenge. For it, the company sent engineering kits to 100 schools in 11 states and challenged students to build complex, Rube Goldberg-style contraptions to create a chain reaction that accomplishes a simple task such as moving a ball.

The engineering kits include items such as planks, connectors, DC motors, and balls and ramps. Garver also sent each school a $300 donation to cover additional supplies and expenses, and an instructional video on using the kits to construct devices.

Garver sent a group of engineers to the school to observe the students' devices and teach them about STEM subjects, or science, technology, engineering and math. Madison Middle School will also participate in the challenge, Garver Public Relations Manager Anita Smith told the Jackson Free Press.

The submission deadline for the Garver Chain Reaction Challenge is May 6. A team of engineers will review videos of students' devices and judge them based on total running duration, overall innovation and presentation. The five schools with the best submissions will each receive a $1,000 prize. Garver will announce the winners on May 15.

For more information, visit garverusa.com.

Godfrey's Opens in South Jackson

Pearl native Godfrey Morgan opened a new restaurant called Godfrey's (2460 Terry Road) in south Jackson on March 14.

Morgan describes his business as a Caribbean and Southern fusion restaurant. The menu includes curry chicken, jumbo curry or jerk shrimp, jerk chicken or pork, oxtails, lobster and shrimp toast, surf-and-turf fries, po'boys, wings and more.

Morgan previously owned another restaurant called Godfrey's Takeaway in downtown Jackson, which closed in 2006. Before opening his new restaurant, he had been operating a weekend catering service called Godfrey's Catering. Morgan will continue offering weekend catering through Godfrey's, with specials such as gumbo, jambalaya and more.

"The public has been asking for this for years in the time that I've been doing catering since the old restaurant closed," Morgan says. "I felt like the time had come to give it another shot."

Godfrey's is open for lunch Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, dinner hours are until 9:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on weekends. For information or to place catering orders, call 601-398-3602.

Jackson Hosting Youth Fish Tales Rodeo

The City of Jackson is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Parks & Recreation and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to host its second-annual Youth Fish Tales Rodeo on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at Mayes Lake at LeFleur's Bluff State Park (3315 Lakeland Terrance).

During the event, children ages 15 and under will be able to fish for stocked catfish with a five-fish limit for each child until all participants have caught at least one fish. There will be also be prizes for the first fish caught, the first tagged one caught, the most tagged fish caught and the largest one caught. Other than the first fish and the largest one, only tagged fish are worth prizes.

Representatives of MDWFP and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will also offer educational activities about fishing, the environment and boating safety. The event will also include goodie bags for children, an archery range, free food and carnival games.

The event is free and open to the public. Parents must accompany their children during the event and be onsite to register at 8 a.m. Participants must bring their own rod, string, bait, tackle box and cooler.

For more information, call 601-960-0655 or find the event on Facebook.

Good Problems Opening Inside Offbeat

Phillip "DJ Young Venom" Rollins, owner of Jackson comic book and vinyl record store Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave.), is partnering with Garrad "Silent G" Lee to open a vintage clothing boutique called Good Problems inside Offbeat.

Good Problems will stock T-shirts and other apparel from the '80s and '90s from brands such as FUBU, Polo and Tommy Hilfiger. The shop will also have sports tees from teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Oilers and Jackson Bandits, as well as vintage concert T-shirts.

"This is something I've had in the back of my mind to add to Offbeat for some time," Rollins told the Jackson Free Press. "I talked to Garrad about it, and he was excited to get it going and be part of it. We're opening it inside Offbeat to see how the public receives it, and if it does well, I'd like to find a separate space for it in the future."

Good Problems will have a soft opening inside Offbeat beginning at noon on Saturday, April 20. Jackson synth-pop band Newscast will perform at 8 p.m.

Offbeat is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, call 601-376-9404 or follow @goodproblemsjxn on social media.