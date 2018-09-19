DIY Lotion Bars

Moisturizing has been a difficult habit for me to work into my routine. Sometimes I put on lotion after a shower, but it's usually not until my skin is practically cracking that I remember that lotion is a thing. Enter lotion bars! These were so easy to make and simple to apply that I've been using them every night before bed. The solid lotion melts with the warmth of your body and soaks quickly into the skin, leaving no oily residue behind.

Making your own self-care products is a great way to save money and reduce your impact on the environment. This could also be a great creative gift idea for the holidays, which are definitely going to catch you by surprise again this year, so get started now. There are endless ways to customize this recipe once you have the basics. I just added lavender to mine for a nice smell when I go to bed, but you can make these into bronzers, sunscreens, insect repellents and more with the right additions.

Directions