Halloween Boos & Things to Do

Fright Nite and Halloween Bash at The Hideaway

The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road) will host two Halloween parties this month.

Fright Nite takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 9 p.m. The event will feature $1 mixed drinks and bottled beers until 11 p.m., a costume contest with a total of $1,000 in prize money and music from DJ Polo. Admission is $10 per person.

The Hideaway's Hallobash will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at 8 p.m. The event will feature music from Splendid Chaos, South of 20, Miles Flatt and DJ Polo, and will have a costume contest with $1,500 for best costume and $300 for sexiest costume. Admission is $15 per person or $10 for college students ages 18 to 22 with a school ID. Table seating is $25, and a balcony reservation is $250.

Both events are for ages 18 and up only. For more information, call 601-291-4759 or find the events on Facebook.

Barrelhouse Halloween Party

Barrelhouse (3009 N. State St.) will host its "Boos and Booze" Halloween party on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event will feature themed cocktails, music from Wyatt Edmondson and Blake Brock, and a costume contest. The winner will receive free tuna poke nachos for a year. For more information, call 769-216-3167 or find the event on Facebook.

City of Jackson Trunk or Treat Harvest Carnival

The City of Jackson will host its Trunk or Treat Harvest Carnival on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy (3000 St. Charles St.).

The family-friendly event is designed to promote public safety, and will include trunk-or-treating with decorated vehicles, food for sale, games, live entertainment and more.

Admission is $1 per person. For more information, call 601-960-0655 or visit jacksonms.gov.

Shucker's Halloween Costume Contest

Shucker's Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland) will host its annual Halloween costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 27. The event includes cash prizes for first- through third-place winners, with a grand prize of $1,000, as well as a $250 prize for sexiest costume. Participants must register by 11 p.m. The judging will begin at midnight. The fee to enter the contest is $15. The event will also feature music from Steele Heart, Spunk Monkees and Acoustic Crossroads. For more information, visit shuckersontherez.com.

Ninth Annual Pumpkin Trail

The Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton) will host the ninth annual Pumpkin Trail from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The event will feature decorated pumpkins from local families, volunteers and Mississippi College nursing students, costume contests, carnival games, face painting, prizes, candy, Halloween crafts and more. Entry is $3 per person and free for children under age 2. Nature Center members will also receive free admission.

To prepare for the Pumpkin Trail, the Nature Center is also hosting a family pumpkin-carving event on Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participating families must bring their own pumpkin. For more information, call 601-926-1104 or find the events on Facebook.

The Detectives' "Haunted" Dinner Theater

The Detectives Dinner Theatre will host a series of comedic Halloween-themed shows at restaurants around the Jackson metro area throughout October. Cocktail hour and seating for each event begins at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Detectives will be performing at Doe's Eat Place (15 Jackson Circle, Florence) on Thursday, Oct. 18, and Kismet's Restaurant (315 Crossgates Blvd., Brandon) on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Ticket prices vary by event. For more information, call 601-937-1752, email thedetectivestheatre@gmail.com or visit thedetectives.biz.

Haute Halloween Bash

The Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host the Haute Halloween Bash at The State Room (952 N. State. St., Suite B) from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 19. The event will feature refreshments, a cash bar, a costume contest with prizes, music from DJ Phingaprint and professional photography by FulloFlava. Tickets are $19.08 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Oktoberfest

Good Shepherd Lutheran School (6035 Highway 25, Brandon) will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature games, inflatables, live music, local craft vendors, a raffle, a silent auction, beer and German foods such as bratwurst.

For more information, call 601-992-4752, email gslsoktoberfest@yahoo.com or find it on Facebook.

Freak Fest Halloween Bash

The fifth-annual Freak Fest Halloween Bash is at Hal & Mal's (200 Commerce St.) on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event is for ages 18 and up and will feature a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes, a photo booth, a midnight balloon drop, music from DJ Rozz, Rob Roy and DJ Tidalwave, and more. DJ Rozz will also give out free copies of his new Halloween mix CD and party favors.

Admission is $25 for age 18 to 20 and $20 for ages 21 and up. For more information, visit halandmals.com or find the event on Facebook.

Museum After Hours: Inktober

The Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) will host its monthly Museum After Hours event with an "Inktober" edition on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

The event will showcase sketchbooks and drawings from artists who are participating in the "31 Days, 31 Drawings" Inktober challenge.

"Museum After Hours" will also include a "Dress the P(art)" costume contest, where participants can dress up as their favorite artists, a famous work of art or one of the museum's pieces on display to win prizes.

Participants can also enjoy pumpkin painting and drawing with ink; a "High Note Jam" concert featuring Jackson gospel hip-hop artist Miz Tiffany; and a screening of Tim Burton's "Frankenweenie" for "Screen on the Green." For more information, visit msmusuemart.org.

Pop's Halloween Party

Pop's Saloon (2636 Gallatin St.) will host a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The party will include a costume contest with $2,000 in cash prizes for the top three sexiest and most creative costumes.

The party and concert will also feature music from Pop Fiction and a meet-and-greet with horror character OzBo the Clown, one of the stars of the 2018 documentary "Ringmaster: A Fallen Dream."

For more information, call 601-961-4747 or find the event on Facebook.

Halloween #TriviaTuesday and Costume Contest at the Library Lounge

The Library Lounge at Fairview Inn (734 Fairview St.) will hold a Halloween-themed "Trivia Tuesday" event on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Teams of two to seven people can compete in the game, with a $50 gift certificate for first place and $25 one for second place. The event will also feature a costume contest, specials on tacos and margaritas, and more.

For more information, call 601-948-3429 or find the event on Facebook.

Boo at the Zoo

The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.) will host its annual Boo at the Zoo event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27. The event will include trick-or-treating, a costume parade, a haunted house, animal encounters, bounce houses, craft and activity stands, performances from Inky the Clown and magician Dorian Lachance, food trucks, a backwards-running carousel and more.

Admission is $7.25 for children ages 2 to 12, $10.25 for ages 13 and up, $3 for zoo members, and the event is free for children under 2. For more information, call 601-352-2580 or visit jacksonzoo.org.

Dogwood Harvest Festival

Dogwood Festival Market (150 Dogwood Blvd., Flowood) will host the Dogwood Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and will include harvest games with prizes, a bounce house, kettle corn and fried pork skins, free pumpkins for children, craft booths, face painting and more. For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or find the event on Facebook.

Park After Dark

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive) and the Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) are partnering to host the annual "Park After Dark" on Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in celebration of Halloween.

The event features a variety of craft projects and educational activities at both museums, as well as shuttle bus to take particpants between the two locations.

At the Mississippi Children's Museum, kids and their parents will be able to make Halloween headbands and "vanishing" ghosts, play carnival games, learn soccer techniques with the Soccer Shots youth sports group, and participate in an interactive dance performance with Kinetic Etchings.

The theme of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science's event for this year is "Fantastic Creatures—and the Museums to Find Them In." The museum will host a presentation from the Mississippi Bat Working Group; animal encounters with snakes, spiders and aquatic invertebrates; ecological fortune-telling and more. Visitors will also get to experience the museum's new exhibit, "In the Dark," which explores low-light environments and the creatures that inhabit them.

Advance tickets are available on the Mississippi Children's Museum's website for $9. Visitors who purchase tickets in advance can enter at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 601-576-6000 or 601-981-5469, and visit mschildrensmuseum.com or mdwfp.com/museum.

Nike Fit Fest Frenzy and The Great Pumpkin at the Outlets of Mississippi Food Court

The Outlets of Mississippi (200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl) will host the Halloween Nike Fit Fest Frenzy on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, obstacle courses and more.

Additionally, the outlet mall is holding a "Great Pumpkin" promotion until Oct. 26. The Outlets placed a giant pumpkin inside the food court, and guests can take photos with the pumpkin and fill out entry forms to guess its weight. Whoever guesses the correct weight will receive an Outlets gift card in the amount of the pumpkin's weight.

For more information, call 769-972-3000 or find the events on Facebook.

Haunting of Olde Town

The City of Clinton will be hosting the 17th annual Haunting of Olde Towne on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Olde Towne Clinton. The event will feature a costume contest, candy, a cake walk, inflatables, a pie-eating contest, a pumpkin-seed-spitting contest and more. Admission is $2 per person. For more information, visit clintonms.org.

Offbeat's Bizarre Halloween Party

Comic-book and record store Offbeat (151 Wesley Ave.) will host a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m. that takes inspiration from Japanese manga and anime show "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure."

Partygoers are invited to dress as characters from the franchise or as one of the musical acts that inspired them, including iconic acts such as Notorious B.I.G., David Bowie, Mariah Carey, Lisa Lisa, Bette Midler, ZZ Top, Devo and Beck. The store will give out prizes for the best costumes.

The party will also include music from DJ Young Venom. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit offbeatjxn.com or find the event on Facebook.

McClain Lodge Spooktacular

The McClain Lodge (314 Clark Creek Road, Brandon) will host a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include dinner, a "haunted hall," games and candy for children, $5 hayrides, s'mores and more. There will also be costume contests for families, kids, couples and individual adults. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 3 to 12, and free under age 3. For more information, visit mcclain.ms.

See and add more local Halloween activities at jfp.ms/halloween2018. For more events, see jfpevents.com.