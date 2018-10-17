ACT Score Flat for 2018 Mississippi High School Seniors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's ACT scores were flat last year on the college readiness test.

The state's 2018 graduates, public and private, had an average composite score of 18.6 on the exam. That's level with 2017, and above the 18.4 that students scored in 2016, the first year all public high school graduates in the Magnolia State took the test.

The national average fell to 20.8, from 21 in 2017.

Average ACT scores for Mississippi students have fluctuated between 18.4 and 19 for more than 20 years.

The testing organization says 12 percent of Mississippi students taking the exam were ready for college in English, math, reading and science. More than 37,000 Mississippi seniors took the test.

Mississippi's average score was 48th among states, above South Carolina at 18.3 and Nevada at 17.7.