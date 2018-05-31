Candidate Questionnaire: Victor Maurice Jr.

Fast Facts About Victor Maurice Jr. Election: Democratic Senate Primary Age: 40 Family: Place of Residence: Gulfport, MS Education: High School Work Experience: USMC Veteran, entrepreneur/business owner Current Job: Entrepreneur

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for senators, your state) need you right now?

I don't believe the state has need for me. I believe the state has need to know itself.

To think of myself as a "must have... or else" is not my approach to this campaign.

Mississippi needs to know that the senate seat is not Roger Wicker's seat. This seat is the people's seat. A consenting governed may delegate their voice to the seat holder, but they see no profit, for the governed, when they delegate their responsibility.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

I have made it a point to live my life with the good of the whole in mind. As a US Marine I stood on the yellow footprints with my family, my city, my state, and my country in mind. Since my honorable discharge in 2004, I have looked to infect anyone who I am chosen to work with or for, with the Esprit De Corps that propels the individual and the collective to "Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome".

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

The most important vote taken, in my opinion, was on tax reform.

I believe that the ability to reduce taxes for those who create opportunities should be encouraged. I also understand that capitalism presents some opportunities and some challenges when this bill was passed. The opportunity to invest in the people who create and use the products or services, could easily be sold to the "Have Nots", while the challenge of "redistribution" creates fear in the "Haves'. Who does what they fear?

My vote would have demanded more attention be placed on the creation of 21st Century industries through targeted tax breaks and incentives that respond to business investing in SMALL start up businesses. I believe tax BREAKS should require quid pro quo. The govt should offer incentives for dollars that are used to address the social issues that no law can seem to effectively address.

This bill speaks to the main issue crippling the state of MS. The ability of the "Have Nots" to create LIFE WEALTH because the "Haves" need the "Have Nots" more than they care to admit. Money answers all things. C.R.E.A.M.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

I would propose a combination of Welfare and Education reform with a focus on adequately addressing the social position of the African American.

I believe that the shackles of slavery have yet to be removed from the minds of the African American, stereotypically, because it was never the U.S. Government's plan to incorporate the African as an American but rather to assimilate the African as an American in a post slavery monetary system.

Reform with FREEDOM of STEREOTYPES will always be my aim. The debt paid over the many years of slavery and the sub-citizen treatment afforded the African American, has accumulated enough interest for America. It's time that effective legislative reform line up with effective PEOPLE reform. A whole African America is essential to a "GREATER" America.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

I began this race with 2019 in mind. I believe that I have already won, so the day I signed the paperwork to run was the day I started to work towards speaking truth to power concerning the citizenry of this state. The value of the vote is often washed over and allowed to occupy apathetic spaces in the minds of the masses. It is my desire that the ideal of the vote is not a shelfed commododity that is toted out on special occassions but one that is exercised everyday by an involved and informed citizenry on a daily, local bases. The consent of the governed is an often underused term.

