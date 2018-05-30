Candidate Questionnaire: Sally Doty

Fast Facts About Sally Doty Election: GOP U.S. House District 3 Primary Age: 51 Family: Mom of 3 Ellen: MSU graduate and Masters at UMMC, will enter UMMC dental school this fall Sarah: Junior at Ole Miss Ben: Graduating from Brookhaven High School and will begin MSU this fall Place of Residence: Brookhaven, Mississippi Education: Graduate of Kosciusko High School, BA from Mississippi University for Women, Juris Doctorate, with Distinction from Mississippi College School of Law Work Experience: Associate attorney with Wells, Moore, Simmons, and Neeld (corporate transactional work, real estate, and general litigation); Director of Legal Writing, Mississippi College School of Law; attorney with Allen, Allen, Boerner & Breeland (insurance defense for county and city governments across Southwest Mississippi); Doty Family LLC (real estate management company). Current Job: Sally Doty, Attorney at Law PLLC; Mississippi State Senator

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district need you right now?

Our congressman must understand how to take the needs of the 3rd district and address them legislatively. The time I’ve spent in the Mississippi legislature has given me the skills to do just that. I have been a nuts and bolts legislator that has managed and moved legislation for my constituents and to benefit the state as a whole. I know how to balance the needs of my constituents with other members of the legislative body who have differing ideals and agendas.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

In 2017, I spearheaded campaign finance reform in the Senate as chair of the elections committee. After a two-year battle, these reforms were signed into law and now prohibit politicians from using campaign funds for personal use.



Over the course of two sessions, in 2017-18, I worked to reform divorce law in Mississippi to allow victims of domestic violence an easier path to get out of an abusive marriage.

In 2016 I worked with victims of domestic violence and handled legislation to create the Office of Interpersonal Violence in the Mississippi Department of Health. This office receives all federal and state domestic violence funding, provides training for law enforcement, and provides grants to various domestic violence and sexual abuse organizations.

I have also focused much of my time on efforts to reduce teen pregnancy by working with our community colleges and DHS, and Mississippians have seen our teen pregnancy rate reduced by double digits.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district or state? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district?

At the federal level, the most important vote was the Tax Cuts and Job Act passed in December of 2017. I would have voted in favor of this bill, as the cuts have jumpstarted our national economy. The most pressing issue for the 3rd District is jobs and the economy. Mississippi continues to face challenges economically, particularly in our rural areas that comprise the majority of the State.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people in your district (or state) what would it be?

I would propose legislation to address escalating health care costs, lack of transparency in those costs, and regulations that act as barriers between patients and doctors. Healthcare is a complex issue, but less regulation, more competition and transparency in billing would all be steps in the right direction.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district?

I will continue to serve in the Mississippi Senate, something I have done for the past 7 years. I will continue providing a link between state and federal agencies and my constituents to address their needs and problems. I will continue my work with young adults who are interested in politics through the New Leadership Program, and I will continue working with Veterans in Southwest Mississippi to recognize their service to our Country.

