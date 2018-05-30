Candidate Questionnaire: Perry Parker

Fast Facts About Perry Parker Election: GOP U.S. House District 3 Primary Age: 52 Family: Wife Ida, sons Beau 23 and Harry 21 Place of Residence: Rural Seminary MS Education: Pearl River Junior College. , University of Southern Miss, MBA at University of Chicago Work Experience: Extensive experience in both Agriculture and Finance. Worked at Goldman Sachs, Duetsche Bank, Founding partner at Grant Capital Partners, member of founding group for the ‘The First, A National Banking Association’ in Mississippi (FBMS), and as a Cattle Farmer and personal investor. Current Job: Cattle Farmer, Investor

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for senators, your state) need you right now?

We need a congressman who knows how to grow incomes here in the third district. I am a businessman, not a politician, who will focus on creating jobs, business, and growing incomes for all in our state. I have both a concrete plan to promote and bring investment dollars to District 3, and the experience to execute that plan. For too long our children have to go to Dallas or Atlanta in search of opportunity, our district needs me because I can make those opportunities available right here in District 3.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

Starting The First, A National Banking Association, is an example of my advocating for our great state’s economy. The First now employs over 500 people and has positively impacted countless lives across our state by providing the credit needed to for our economy to grow, something I am very proud of. In addition, I have been heavily involved in beef agriculture and investing here in Mississippi, helping strengthen our farm economy and supporting the hard working farmers who are the backbone of District 3.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

The Tax Reform Bill of late 2017 was the most important bill of the past year. I would have voted yes, as the tax reform bill allowed Mississippian’s to keep more of their hard earned income. The most pressing issue for our district is growing family incomes, tax reform will help with this by supporting both private investment and our hard working families. In congress, I will push for even greater simplification of the tax code, making it easier on families, and continue fighting for even lower rates. The most recent tax reform was a first step, but we must continue the fight for lower taxes.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

Two issues come to mind that are very important to District three. First, I would fight to lessen cumbersome Department of Transportation regulations on the trucking industry, such as new E-Log regulations. These rules lack common sense, but more importantly directly harm our local economy, by both harming trucking directly, but also harming the many industries in Mississippi which rely on these services. In addition, I would fight to for our Timber industry by introducing legislation targeting the dumping of subsidies Canadian lumber into the American market. Canadian lumber is heavily subsidized, an unfair practice3 which undercuts the timber prices here in Mississippi, directly hurting the hard working people of District three who work in the Timber business.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

Even if I am unsuccessful in winning this race, I will continue to fight to bring private investment to Mississippi. Private investment will help grow incomes in District Three and will lead to income growth. That is the most pressing issue here in our state, and an area will I will have a concrete impact, whether I win this election or not.