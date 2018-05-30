Candidate Questionnaire: Morgan Dunn

Fast Facts About Morgan Dunn Election: GOP U.S. House District 3 Primary Age: 36 Family: Married to Chris for 15 years with three children Ava, Wynn, and Sawyer Place of Residence: Magee, MS Education: University of Mississippi Graduate Work Experience: Started at Pioneer Health Services working way up from account management to senior vice president. I have held positions as chief executive officer for Rural Solutions, LLC, and executive director for the Accountable Care Organization. Current Job: Currently serving as managing director of Vestra LLC, a healthcare consulting firm in Magee. I work with Rush Health Systems in Meridian and consult for Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Health Clinics. My husband and I also own and operate Zip’s Café in Magee.

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for Senate candidates, your state) need you right now?

Mississippi and President Trump does not need another career politician or lawyer. I am a business owner with extensive healthcare experience that knows how to negotiate and fix issues.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

I was invited to join a payment reform committee in Washington a few years ago with about seventy other people. Upon arriving I quickly found out that I was the only representation for rural hospitals. All of Mississippi and District 3 is small enough to be considered rural. I have also helped formulate policy on the federal level to help local hospitals.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

Most recently the Omnibus bill was passed which increased government spending. This is a disservice to all citizens who must pay taxes in order to fund spending. I believe the people know best how to spend their money and not the government. I would have voted against this bill and would press for a bill to balance the budget. My experience running a small business has taught me how to make tough decisions in order to balance a budget.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

Our healthcare system is broken. My experience as a healthcare executive has given me the tools and knowledge to fix this issue. We must have better healthcare for everyone and especially our veterans.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

I was born and raised in Magee, Mississippi and I want my children and grandchildren to be able to grow up and live in Mississippi. I will continue doing everything in my power to make this district great.