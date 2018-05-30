Candidate Questionnaire: Michael Guest

Fast Facts About Michael Guest Election: GOP U.S. House District 3 Primary Age: 48 Family: Wife: Haley Kennedy Guest; Son: Kennedy Guest (17); Son: Patton Guest (14) Place of Residence: Brandon Education: Mississippi State University (Accounting); University of Mississippi (J.D.) Work Experience: Assistant District Attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties (1994-2008); District Attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties (2008-present) Current Job: District Attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for senators, your state) need you right now?

District 3 needs a Congressman who can continue the strong legacy of Congressman Harper. As District Attorney, I have often taken on complex cases with many moving parts. This has given me an understanding of a wide variety of issues. It has taught me to always be prepared, the importance of standing on my principles, and how to work with others to accomplish what is right. We have seen the success that prosecutors such as Trey Gowdy and Trent Kelly have had in Washington and I plan to take that same set of skills to fight for District 3.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

In 2008, I introduced the DA’s Most Wanted List, which has led to the arrest and capture of dozens of dangerous criminals. This tool has been used to make our communities safer and ensure people across our state are protected from dangerous criminals.

As President of the Rankin County Education Committee, I have worked with teachers and staff to support their work to provide the best quality education for our students. If elected, I will use this experience to work in Congress on legislation that supports education, particularly in making sure education has more local control and ability to make decisions about what works best on the local level.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

President Trump’s Historic Tax Cuts provided much-needed tax reform and relief to people and job creators across America and Mississippi will benefit from this legislation. I would have supported the tax relief legislation and will work with other conservative members of Congress to try to make these tax cuts permanent.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

I believe that Congress should work to secure our borders. We must put a high priority on making sure America’s southwestern border is more secure including the building of a border wall. I look at this from a prosecutor’s perspective because 90% of the drugs in this country are not manufactured here—but they are transported here coming across our southwestern border. We must have stronger border security and enforcement that not only stops the flow of illegal immigration but also helps greatly reduce the transportation of illegal drugs into our country

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

I’m working as hard as I can to earn the vote of everyone in District 3 between now and the June 5 Republican primary election. As the current District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, I am serving in that role now to help make our communities safer but my hope is that my work in that position has earned the trust and support of people as I’m now asking for their vote for Congress.