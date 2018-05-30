Candidate Questionnaire: Katherine 'Bitzi' Tate

Fast Facts About Katherine 'Bitzi' Tate Election: GOP U.S. House District 3 Primary Age: 61 Family: single Place of Residence: Jackson, MS Education: B.A. Mississippi State; M.Ed. University of TX (Ph.D. in progress) Work Experience: 40 years professional experience in industry, arts and public education Current Job: Retired educator/ administrator/ school auditor

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for Senate candidates, your state) need you right now?

I am uniquely qualified to make congressional oversight of the executive branch a number one priority, including producing a comprehensive audit existing bureaus and federal regulatory control.

Mississippians are hungry for the truth about federal intervention into what are rightfully private matters - particularly with regard to serving the most vulnerable among us.



Families, friends, and neighbors know best how to care for the needy among us, doctors know how to care for their patients, teachers know how to teach their curricula, etc...not federal bureaucrats. Caring for the poor is risky and time consuming, but rewarding when offered freely and voluntarily, rather than under compulsion of government. Teaching is fun and rewarding when free from anti-family, anti-American, politically correct agendas. Health care used to be a personal and private concern, etc.... etc... etc....

My song is one of compassion and responsibility at the individual level. When federal government attempts to take on duties clearly outside its legitimate purvue, there is a tragic loss of individual dignity and integrity - and then even hopelessness and confusion abounds. I can take on these issues with credibility and strength due to my vast experience working under bureaucratic strongholds.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

As our first state director of Arts Education, I successfully proposed legislation (authored by Rep. Barnett, Brookhaven, MS) to create the Mississippi School of the Arts. I designed ground-breaking initiatives for arts educators, increasing job and training opportunities, including working with colleges and universities to approve add-on arts endorsements for elementary teachers.

Result: residence high school for arts students (modeled on the Math & Science School) and Increased opportunities for arts teachers and professionals.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

The most important vote was the tax reform bill, which I support wholeheartedly.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

Legislation authorizing an audit / review of the executive branch and its current regulatory bureaus, including a provision for periodic review of overall effectiveness or relevance, would improve Mississippians' quality of life by returning control of numerous issues to private, local, or state entities.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

I will continue advocating for poor families and children, particularly through a restoration of quality education controlled by family, state and local agents, rather than federal bureaucrats. I will continue advocating for serving the poor through private individual and congregational efforts (not federal bureaucrats), which is our primary concern as citizens of a free republic.