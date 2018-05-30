Candidate Questionnaire: Jensen Bohren

Fast Facts About Jensen Bohren Election: Democratic Senate Primary Age: March 31, 1983 (35) Family: Place of Residence: Benton, MS Education: Delta State, Bachelor of Biology with emphasis on Educational Theory Work Experience: Very numerous. Mostly nonprofession retail jobs or menial labor of various degrees. One semester teaching. Current Job: Running for Senate, a decision that was not taken lightly and where no effort has been spared. America deserved no less.

The Jackson Free Press reached out to all candidates in the four Mississippi Congressional districts who are listed on a primary election ballot on June 5, regardless of whether they had a challenger or not. Each candidate received the same five-question questionnaire. We've published their responses in full below, with minimal edits for editorial/reader clarity only. The JFP did not copyedit or line-edit candidate responses. The views expressed by candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the JFP.

Why does your district (for Senate candidates, your state) need you right now?

Mississippi has tried the same strategy of putting center-aligned Democratic candidates against Republicans for decades, and right now the time is ripe to present a true left-leaning candidate as an option for Mississippi. Too many voters are ignored when the Democratic party tries to tempt over Republican voters. Right now, the demographics have shifted, an they favor Medicare-for-All and non-corporatist candidates. Presenting Mississippi with a true Progressive will cause a surge of voter registration from the younger generations, and we will surprise the rest of the nation with how Progressive Mississippi can be.

Provide one or two examples of when you have been an advocate for your district (or state) in your personal or professional life. What was the result?

I've attempted to talk people out of moving away from Mississippi-- successfully once. Most young people feel that Mississippi doesn't want them, and ignores then when they choose their representative-- and for the most part, they're right. Mississippi is an amazing state, with many kind and caring people. If we leave (as our families encourage us to do!), then we abandon all of the people who cannot leave. Instead of running away, I chose to run FOR Mississippi, so Mississippi will have an advocate for its people, not a bought-and-paid-for representative who focuses on money over their own people.

In the past year or so, what was the most important vote taken for your district (or state)? How would you have voted and why? What is the most pressing issue for your district (or state)?

The most shocking vote from a Civil Rights standpoint, but not from an expectations standpoint, was the HB 1523, the "Freedom of Conscience" bill that discriminates against American citizens in the name of perceived equivalency.

If you could propose one piece of legislation that would greatly improve the quality of life for people your district (or state) what would it be?

A single-payer healthcare system that passes tax dollars to the healthcare providers, and not to for-profit insurance companies that further profit by denying the care expected of them.

If you are unsuccessful in winning your race, how specifically will you continue working on behalf of your district (or state)?

On that unlikely scenario, we will continue to fight for Mississippi by running for Senate, either in our district or, depending on circumstances, in 2020.