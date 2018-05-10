 'In God We Trust' Will Be on New Mississippi License Plate | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

'In God We Trust' Will Be on New Mississippi License Plate

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant unveiled the new design Thursday on Twitter. It will be available beginning in January.

Photo by Stephen Wilson.

By The Associated Press Thursday, May 10, 2018 5:19 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new standard license plate will display the state seal that includes the phrase, "In God We Trust."

The current Mississippi plate features the guitar of blues legend B.B. King.

The standard license plate is redesigned every few years, partly as a way of catching people who fail to pay the annual renewal fees. Drivers receive the new plate when their old one expires and they pay the fees.

For extra fees, the state also sells a variety of specialty car tags.

