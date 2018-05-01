JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker says he is running for Mississippi attorney general next year.

Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon has served in the state House of Representatives since 2004.

He says in a news release Tuesday that he wants "a new challenge." Baker is the first candidate to announce for what could be an open race, with the current attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, widely expected to run for governor in 2019.

Hood is in his fourth term as the state's top legal officer, and he is the last Democrat remaining in statewide office.

Baker is in private law practice and is chairman of the Judiciary A Committee — one of the top leadership positions in the House. His legislative district that is entirely in central Mississippi's Rankin County.