Mayor Lumumba Planning Town Hall Event in Jackson with Bernie Sanders

The City of Jackson just sent this press statement confirming that it is planning a town-hall meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Jackson, MS – The City of Jackson will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King through a conversation titled, “Examining Economic Justice 50 Years Later.” This will be a moderated conversation between Senator Bernie Sanders and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The town hall will be held at the Alamo Theater in the Historic Farish Street District on April

4, 2018, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). A multimedia campaign to gather public input will launch Friday, March 30, 2018, and end Tuesday, April 3, 2018, to ensure diverse participation of Jacksonians pre, during and post the event. A limited number of question cards will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the day of the event.

The commemoration is yet another effort by the Mayor to drive the development and sustainability of the people’s vision for the City of Jackson.

For more information, contact 601-960-1084.