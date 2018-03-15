Who's on the Ballot in Mississippi in 2018?

— This year will be an entertaining ride for Mississippi voters, who will have elect all four congressional representatives as well as two senators to represent the state in Washington, D.C.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, was sure to shake up the election after he announced he would challenge Sen. Roger Wicker in what was expected to be a heated primary this fall. McDaniel threw Republican leaders off this week, however, when he announced his plans to drop out of the race. He announced his intentions to run in the special election to replace Sen. Thad Cochran on Wednesday.

The switch means that McDaniel will avoid a primary election altogether. Different rules govern the special election for Cochran, who will retire April 1 due to health reasons. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann explained the governor's role in the special election on Monday, March 12, at the Stennis Capitol Press Forum.

"The governor gets to pick, and he has 10 days from official notice that will come from the secretary of the (U.S.) Senate," Hosemann said.

This means Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, will choose a temporary replacement for Cochran in April as well as set a qualifying deadline for candidates who want to run to take his place. Bryant made it clear he was not happy with McDaniel's announcement this week.

"This opportunistic behavior is a sad commentary for a young man who once had great potential," Bryant said in a statement, reported by the Associated Press.

The special election will be on the November ballot like other congressional races, but candidates' political affiliation will not appear on the ballot. Candidates vying for Cochran's seat are allowed to run with a party affiliation, however. The winner of the special election must receive 50 percent of the vote plus one, or else it will go to a run-off election.

"You will not be able to qualify for two races," Hosemann said Monday.

Candidates for the other congressional elections qualified with their political parties, and in turn, those parties gave Hosemann's office a list of qualified candidates. The deadline to qualify for those elections was March 1. The primary is June 5.

The list of candidates who qualified to run for Wicker's seat is already long, with several Democrats trying to challenge the Trump-aligned Republican. In House races, a swath of Republicans is vying to replace Rep. Gregg Harper, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

2018 Candidate Qualifying List, from Secretary of State:

U.S. Senate (Sen. Roger Wicker's seat)

David Baria (D)

Howard Sherman (D)

Jensen Bohren (D)

Jerone Garland (D)

Omeria Scott (D)

Victor G. Maurice Jr. (D)

Richard Warren Boyanton (R)

Roger Wicker (R-incumbent)

Shaw O'Hara (Reform)

Danny Bedwell (Libertarian)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1

Randy Mack Wadkins (D)

Trent Kelly (R-incumbent)

Tracella Lou O'Hara Hill (Reform)

District 2

Bennie G. Thompson (D-incumbent)

Irving Harris (Reform)

Troy Ray (Independent)

District 3

Kevin Michal Aycox (D)

Michael Ted Evans (D)

Katherine "Bitzi" Tate (R)

Michael Guest (R)

Morgan Dunn (R)

Perry Parker (R)

Sally Doty (R)

Whit Hughes (R)

Matthew Holland (Reform)

District 4

Jeramey Anderson (D)

E. Brian Rose (R)

Steven Palazzo (R)

Lajena Sheets (Reform)