Lawmaker Who Nearly Beat Cochran to Run for His Seat Again

Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel (pictured) announced Wednesday that he will drop his primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and instead seek the Magnolia State's other Senate seat. Trip Burns/File Photo

By The Associated Press Wednesday, March 14, 2018 2:39 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state lawmaker who came close to defeating U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran now says he'll run for the retiring senator's open seat.

Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel announced Wednesday that he will drop his primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and instead seek the Magnolia State's other Senate seat.

McDaniel hours earlier Wednesday had told The Associated Press he remained undecided about switching. He qualified for the Wicker race before Cochran announced his April 1 retirement.

The tea party-backed state senator nearly beat Cochran in a bitter 2014 Republican primary.

McDaniel supporters rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol before the announcement, urging Gov. Phil Bryant to appoint McDaniel to the vacancy before a November nonpartisan election.

Bryant says pressure won't affect his decision on the appointment.

