Costco Store Primed to Move Ahead Despite Court Ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court won't rehear a case that found a suburb acted improperly in rezoning property for a gas station at what would be Mississippi's first Costco store.

But it may not matter because Ridgeland aldermen on June 19 voted 4-3 for plans to build the gas station across the street from the site that sparked the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court rejected the city's rehearing motion Thursday, finalizing a ruling that Ridgeland hadn't proved rezoning was justified and had illegally tailored its decision to aid the developer.

Officials say the Costco store can legally be built on the litigated site without the gas station. The adjoining location was already zoned to allow a gas station.

Nearby homeowners have fought the Costco, saying they fear traffic and other nuisances.