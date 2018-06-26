Lucky Town Tap Takeover, Little Light House Benefit, Shoe Station Flowood and Launch Anniversary

Jackson brewery Lucky Town Brewing Company is partnering with Mexican restaurant Cantina Laredo in The District at Eastover (200 District Blvd.) to host an event called "Tap Takeover" on Thursday, June 28, starting at 6 p.m.

During Tap Takeover, Lucky Town will have several of its craft beers, including Ballistic Blonde and Lucky Town Pub Ale, on tap at the restaurant, as well as The District's go-cup station. The event also coincides with "The District Green Live" music series and features a performance from John Causey.

Cantina Laredo is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call Cantina Laredo at 601-982-7061 or Lucky Town Brewing Company at 601-790-0142.

Chaney Day and Kendra Scott Host Little Light House Benefit

Karri Chaney, owner of Chaney Day Parade Photography in Madison, is partnering with Kendra Scott (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 118) at Highland Village to host a charity event benefitting The Little Light House, a nonprofit school for special needs children, on Friday, June 29.

In honor of the back-to-school season, Chaney Day will offer six classroom-themed child photography sessions at Kendra Scott during the event, and will donate the photographer's creation fees from the sessions to the school. Only six sessions will be available and will take place in 30-minute increments from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Parents can schedule a session by calling 601-941-7642.

Kendra Scott will also hold a sale during the event with 15 percent off all merchandise in the store while the photography sessions are taking place. The event will also feature an appearance from 2017 Mrs. Mississippi winner Marisa Farr, who will be doing car-seat safety checks for parents.

For more information on Kendra Scott, call 601-812-5131, or visit kendrascott.com or highlandvillagejxn.com. For more information on Chaney Day Parade Photography, visit chaneydayparade.com.

Shoe Station Flowood to Hold Moving Sale

Shoe Station (220 Ridge Way, Flowood) will move its store in the Flowood Commons Center into the nearby Babies R Us (260 Ridge Way, Flowood) location this October after renovating the store throughout the summer. Babies R Us will close along with its parent store, Toys R Us, on Thursday, June 29.

The new 21,000-square-foot space will allow for a greater inventory range and an expanded accessories department, featuring wallets, hats, handbags, t-shirts and more, a release from the company says.

Before the move, Shoe Station will hold a "Million Dollar Moving Sale" during the tax-free weekend, starting Friday, July 27. The clearance sale will feature $1 million worth of inventory from both the Flowood Shoe Station and inventory brought in from other stores.

Shoe Station launched in Mobile, Ala., in 1984 and expanded into Mississippi three years later. Now, the chain has 20 stores throughout Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia. The stores offer footwear brands such as Birkenstock, ColeHaan, Kavu, Nike, Chaco, Toms, Sperry, Alegria and Brooks.

For more information, call 601-992-8872 or visit shoestation.com.

Launch Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Launch Trampoline Park (422 Riverwind Drive, Pearl) will host a celebration in honor of its one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature free popcorn, hot dogs and beverages, as well as face painting and discounted laser tag and jump sessions. Customers can schedule a one-hour jump and a laser-tag game for $5 each. The jump discount is only available in-store and limited to one per person.

Launch Trampoline Park is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 601-664-0060 or visit launchjackson.com.