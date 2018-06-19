T-Shirt-Centered Celebrations at Swell-O-Phonic and Mississippi Museum of Art

Ron Chane, owner of Swell-O-Phonic (2906 N. State St., Suite 103), has planned an entire week of events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his business' original T-shirt line.

The celebration kicked off with a tent sale in front of the store on Monday, June 18, that is continuing today, Tuesday, June 19. During the tent sale, customers can buy five tees for $20. Swell-O-Phonic will also allow the first customers to print and take home their own 30th anniversary shirts for free at today's event.

On Wednesday, June 20, the store will host a walk-down sale on shoes. Customers will receive a 40-percent discount from noon to 2 p.m., a 30-percent discount from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a 20-percent discount from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Swell-O-Phonic will also bring back its "First Dibs Night" event, which the store introduced for its 20th anniversary celebration in March. On Thursday, June 21, customers can pay a $100 buy-in to receive a $100 gift card and 40 percent off all regular-priced items after 6 p.m. Cardholders will have the store to themselves in groups of four for 15-minute intervals, after which the event will be on a "one person in, one person out" basis. Customers can purchase the buy-in card now through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The store will sell all Chane tees at half price all day on Friday, June 22, and on the following day, Swell-O-Phonic will hold another walk-down sale, this time for items from its Wilai line of women's clothes, shoes and accessories. On Sunday, June 24, customers will have access to an online-only sale by inputting the code "30YEARS" to receive 20 percent off any purchase at chane.com.

In addition to the daily events, customers who purchase non-Chane brand items, such as skateboards, sneakers and clothing at the store, will be able to buy a Chane tee for $5 throughout the week.

For more information, call 601-981-3547, visit chane.com, or find Swell-O-Phonic on Facebook.

Mississippi Museum of Art Celebrating National T-Shirt Day

The Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) will host a pop-up exhibition of shirts from local designers and artists during its "Museum After Hours" event in honor of National T-Shirt Day on Thursday, June 21.

Museum After Hours curator Christina McField and Phillip "DJ Young Venom" Rollins, owner of Offbeat, will host the event, which includes the "Sweet TEE" exhibition in Trustmark Grand Hall at 5:30 p.m. and a summer sidewalk sale in The Museum Store until 8 p.m.

The evening will also feature a screen-printing art lab where visitors of all ages can create their own t-shirts. Visitors can bring a blank t-shirt of their own to customize or purchase one for $5 from The Museum Store. The lab will remain open until 7:30 p.m.

Food trucks T&J Concessions and Let's Celebrate What's Poppin' will be selling food in the museum's Art Garden during the event, and La Brioche at the Museum will also be open.

At 8 p.m., the museum will screen the Disney and Pixar animated film "WALL-E" in the BankPlus Green as part of Screen on the Green.

The museum's Center for Art & Public Exchange will also dedicate its latest "Re:frame" event to T-shirts and the cotton from which they are made. CAPE will partner with local podcasters for a live recording and dialogue on the significance of cotton in Mississippi from a 21st-century perspective.

The podcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the museum's "White Gold: Thomas Sayre" exhibit and will feature podcasters Garrad "Silent G" Lee of "Comprehensive Beatdown," Melvin "Theca Jones" Robinson of "The Roguish Gent," and Chellese Hall of "Let's Talk Jackson" and "Red Flag."

All Museum After Hours events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 601-960-1515 or visit msmuseumart.org.