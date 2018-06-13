Three Mississippi Choctaw Casinos Plan to Offer Sports Betting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three casinos run by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will offer sports betting, but tribal leaders haven't said when it will start.

Chief Phyllis J. Anderson says in a news release this week that betting will be available on collegiate and professional sports, including horse racing.

The tribe has two casinos, the Silver Star and the Golden Moon, outside the east central Mississippi city of Philadelphia. Its third casino, Bok Homa, is in south Mississippi's Jones County.

The tribal casinos are not regulated by the state.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has proposed rules for sports betting in the 28 state-licensed casinos along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast. The commission could adopt those rules June 21, and the state-licensed casinos could start taking bets by late July.