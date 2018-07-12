Appointed US Senator in Mississippi Reports Raising $1.6M

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An appointed U.S. senator in Mississippi says she has raised more than $1.6 million in campaign cash.
Republican Cindy-Hyde Smith's campaign released the information Thursday, days ahead of candidates' deadline to report April-through-June fundraising.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith, who was state agriculture commissioner, to succeed longtime Sen. Thad Cochran when he retired in April. She faces three challengers in a nominally nonpartisan Nov. 6 special election. A runoff would be Nov. 25. The winner serves the final two years of the term.
Mississippi does not list party labels on special election ballots.
The challengers are Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who nearly unseated Cochran in the 2014 Republican primary; Democrat Mike Espy, who was President Bill Clinton's first agriculture secretary; and Democrat Tobey Bartee, a Gautier city councilman.
