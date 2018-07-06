UMMC/Kyruus Partnership, Millsaps NCAA Swim Program and USM Genetic Editing Forum

The University of Mississippi Medical Center recently announced it will be integrating a new provider-search system from health-focused internet technology company, Kyruus. UMMC will make use of the company's ProviderMatch for Access Centers to improve patient access at 170 affiliated hospitals and medical centers around the state.

ProviderMatch uses a data-management platform called KyruusOne, which comes with a search engine featuring more than 16,000 medical terms. UMMC's centers will be able to use the search engine to help call-center agents better match incoming patients with the type of provider they need. The system also allows medical centers to provide specific details about conditions they treat and procedures they offer to further narrow searches.

Millsaps Launching NCAA Division III Swimming Program

The Millsaps College Athletic Department announced in late June that it will add swimming and diving to its list of National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III programs. Division III athletic programs are those offered at colleges and universities that do not offer athletic scholarships to their student-athletes.

With the new addition, Millsaps now offers 18 sponsored sports programs. Millsaps and Delta State University are currently the only two collegiate athletic programs in Mississippi that offer swimming and diving at the varsity level.

Millsaps' Division III swimming and diving program will have both men's and women's teams, and will begin competition during the 2019-2020 academic year. Brian Ware, a swimming coach who has led the Mississippi Makos swim team since 1991, will serve as the first head coach for the new program at Millsaps.

Interactive Human Genetic Editing Forum at USM

The University of Southern Mississippi's Center for Science and Mathematics Education will host an interactive forum on human genetic editing on Thursday, July 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Hattiesburg. The National Science Foundation and the Boston Museum of Science selected USM as one of 20 sites around the country to host the forum.

Dr. Gailen D. Marshall Jr., chief of the Laboratory of Behavioral Immunology Research at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, will be the guest speaker. The forum will include discussions on using genetic engineering for therapy, questions of equity and access to the benefits of genetic engineering, and whether embryos with known mutations should be genetically altered.

Students, staff, faculty and others who are interested can attend, and USM will provide lunch during the forum. Seating is limited. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/buildingwithbiology. For more information, call Sherry Herron at 601-266-4739 or email sherry.herron@usm.edu.