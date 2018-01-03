Perfect Fit Nutrition owner Constance Hare Shelby wants to show people the importance of a healthy lifestyle and that they can find health and nutrition outside of fad diets.

"I (want) my business to help people find a fit for them," she says.

The Raymond, Miss., native began her college career studying nursing at Mississippi State University. While taking pre-requisites, Shelby took a nutrition class and fell in love with nutrition and health. She then decided to change her path to nutrition. She received her bachelor's degree in the subject in 2009 and earned her master's in food science and nutrition in 2011 from the University of Southern Mississippi. During her time at USM, she also completed a dietetic internship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

In August 2011, she began working as the health and wellness director for nonprofit The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi. While there, Shelby decided to start her own business, Perfect Fit Nutrition. In August 2014, she started seeing clients part-time, and in April 2016, she left her full-time job to focus on her business.

"My mission is to relate to people and show them that they can achieve nutrition success regardless of how chaotic their lives might be," she says.

Shelby helps her clients with aspects such as meal planning, weight-loss programs and programs for those who just desire a healthier lifestyle.

Shelby designs plans tailored to each person's lifestyle and helps make sure that they have the support they need to succeed. Shelby uses Facebook and her website to share recipes and nutrition tips, and has weight-loss support groups on Facebook.

One of Shelby's programs is a Facebook group geared toward women called "Lean Queens Weight Loss Challenge."

"The idea is to give a low-cost option for women who would like to lose weight and have the support of other women who share the same goal," she says. "I want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to be the best that they can be."

Shelby and her husband, Jess, live in Brandon with their 2-year-old daughter. In her spare time, Shelby likes to exercise. She has recently taken up barre and takes high-intensity interval-training classes at Studio 31 in Clinton. She also likes to cook and find ways to make some recipes healthier. She works part-time as a wellness coordinator for Vigilant Heath.

For more information about Perfect Fit Nutrition, visit perfectnutrition.com.