Food Trucks, BBQ & Tequila Barrels

Patron Barrel Release Party

Sombra Mexican Kitchen (140 Township Ave., Suite 100, Ridgeland, 601-707-7950; 111 Market St., Flowood, 601-215-5445, sombramexicankitchen.com) will celebrate the release of its signature Patron barrel from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 22. The event will have music from the Jason Turner Band and a photo booth at the Ridgeland location, and trivia from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Flowood location. Both restaurants will have a "Wishing on a 'Rita" cocktail. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

JackTown ThrowDown BBQ Competition

The JackTown ThrowDown BBQ Competition is Friday, March 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Renaissance at Colony Park (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland). The event will have live music from Rolling Smoke. Admission is $10. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Food Truck Mash-up Jackson

Food Truck Mash-up, a food truck competition that USA Today Network first started in New Jersey 12 years ago, is coming to Mississippi on Saturday, March 24, at Trustmark Park (1 Braves Way, Pearl).

Some of the local food trucks that will participate in the event are LurnyD's Grille, Chunky Dunks Sweets Truck, Small Time Hot Dogs, 2 for 7 Kitchen, Hog Heaven BBQ and more.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Visitors who purchase early admission tickets can get in at 3 p.m. General admission is $5 per person in advance (or $3.75 for a four-pack) and $8 at the door. Early admission tickets are $20 per person for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 get in free.

For more information, find Food Truck Mash-up Jackson on Facebook.

Dinner & a Movie: A Food Truck Festival

The annual Dinner & a Movie: A Food Truck Festival returns to the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., msmuseumart.org) on Thursday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The event will have live music, food from local food trucks, a cash bar and a movie at dusk. It is free and open to the public. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

