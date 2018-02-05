 Veterans With Stress Could Get Right to Service Animals | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Veterans With Stress Could Get Right to Service Animals

House Bill 944 says veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder could have support animals in hotels, businesses and other places. Photo courtesy Flickr/swong95765

House Bill 944 says veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder could have support animals in hotels, businesses and other places. Photo courtesy Flickr/swong95765

By The Associated Press Monday, February 5, 2018 10:01 a.m. CST
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some military veterans could gain the right to have service animals with them wherever needed in Mississippi.

House Bill 944 says veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder could have support animals in hotels, businesses and other places.

People who are blind or physically impaired are already allowed to have service animals in such places.

The bill specifies that service animals are not pets. They are trained to help with tasks such as pulling wheelchairs, fetching dropped items, detecting and alerting a person about the onset of a seizure and calming anxiety attacks by people with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The bill passed the House on Thursday. It moves to the Senate for more debate.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »