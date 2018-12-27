 Group That Sends Books to Inmates Ends Mississippi Lawsuit | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Group That Sends Books to Inmates Ends Mississippi Lawsuit

(Left to right) Katy Morgan, Olivia Coté, Kelli Gann, Shelby Parsons and Kelsey Kitch created Big House Books to provide Mississippi inmates with literature for both education and entertainment. Photo courtesy Big House Books

By The Associated Press Thursday, December 27, 2018 12:11 p.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group that sends books to prisoners in Mississippi has settled its lawsuit alleging the state was limiting inmates' access to free books.

Big House Books and the Mississippi Department of Corrections filed notice last week in federal court in Jackson saying they had settled their differences and asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The group sued after South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville began returning books, saying inmates were only allowed to directly receive religious books.

Shelby Parsons, board president for Big House Books, says the group is now mailing books to two state prisons without problems.

Spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher says the Department of Corrections' policy now allows for publications to be mailed directly to inmates from any recognized published, distributor or retailer, including Big House Books.

