Louisiana Congressman Helps Raise Money for Mississippi GOP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is helping fellow Republicans in neighboring Mississippi raise money for this November's elections.

Scalise, a potential candidate for U.S. House speaker if Republicans maintain their majority, spoke Monday in Jackson to a Republican luncheon.

Before the luncheon, Scalise appeared briefly before reporters with GOP congressional candidate Michael Guest, who's running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, also a Republican, in a central Mississippi district.

Scalise says Republicans are emphasizing benefits from tax cuts, immigration restrictions, and confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke Saturday at a Mississippi State Democratic Party fundraiser in Brandon which included appearances from state Rep. David Baria and former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy. Both seek U.S. Senate seats this November.