JPS Board of Trustees Announce Selection of New Superintendent

The following is a verbatim release from Jackson Public Schools:

The Jackson Public School Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Errick Greene to the position of Superintendent of Schools on Tuesday, August 21. The appointment concludes the search for a permanent superintendent that engaged over 1,000 parents, students, community leaders, teachers, principals and district staff. During the search process, school district stakeholders articulated a clear and consistent preference for a leader with deep experience working in urban school districts and a proven track record of courageous change and community engagement.

"Dr. Greene comes to Jackson Public School District with a wealth of experience providing leadership on some of the most challenging urban education reform assignments in the United States over the last decade" said Dr. Jeanne M. Hairston, President of the Jackson Public School Board of Trustees. "His command of instruction and principal development along with his ability to hear and connect the needs of the community to the work of the school district, positions JPS to improve and excel well into the future."

Dr. Greene currently serves as the Chief of Schools in Tulsa, Okla., an urban school district with a 36,000 student population and demographics similar to JPS. As Chief of Schools, Greene launched the district's transformation initiative and provided executive leadership across all areas of district operations and school supervision. "Dr. Greene is a staunch advocate for children, a dedicated bridge-builder, and talented instructional leader" said Dr. Gist, Superintendent of Schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "While I am sad that he'll be leaving Team Tulsa, I know Dr. Greene will do an amazing job serving as your superintendent and ensuring that all students and families are provided a quality education."

Prior to his post in Tulsa, Dr. Greene served in public school districts in DC, Baltimore, Detroit and Inglewood, CA. As Special Assistant to the Emergency Manager in Detroit, Dr. Greene led efforts to restructure the district central office. While in the DC Public Schools, he served as an Instructional Superintendent where he supported the Chancellor addressing reform efforts, and successfully led a team of principals to improve student achievement in some of the district's most troubled schools. As Head of School at the Arts and Technology Academy in the nation's capital, Dr. Greene helped improve reading and math scores 20 percentage points and cut school suspensions in half. With family roots in Mississippi, Dr. Greene is excited to join the Jackson Public Schools community in service to our students and families. "I look forward to working closely with Dr. Greene toward improving the academic achievement of our students across the District," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray.

Dr. Greene completed his undergraduate studies at Howard University in political science and obtained master degrees in Education Administration and Policy from Howard University and Trinity University. Most recently, he earned his Doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Following the passage of the resolution, Dr. Greene's credentials will be sent to the Mississippi Department of Education for the issuance of a Mississippi Administrator license. Once the license is issued, the JPS Board of Trustees will move forward with the approval of Dr. Greene's contract with an expected start date on or before October 1, 2018.