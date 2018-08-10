US Courthouse in Mississippi Named for Former Sen. Cochran

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal courthouse in Mississippi has been named for a longtime Republican U.S. senator who resigned this year.

Officials gathered Thursday in downtown Jackson to unveil the new name on the Thad Cochran courthouse.

The building opened in 2010 with a dozen courtrooms and other federal offices.

The 80-year-old Cochran and his wife, Kay, attended the dedication ceremony, as did Mississippi's two current senators, Republicans Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Former Gov. Haley Barbour, federal judges and several of Cochran's former staff members were also there.

Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and the Senate in 1978. He won another six-year term in 2014 but stepped down this April because of health concerns. He was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.