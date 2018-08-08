 Cups Espresso Cafe Features New Mocktails | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Cups Espresso Cafe Features New Mocktails

Cups' four new mocktails are $5 each.

Cups' four new mocktails are $5 each. Photo by Marie Weidmayer

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 8, 2018 12:58 p.m. CDT
While Cups Espresso Cafe in Fondren has been supplying us with needed caffeine, it's got something new now: a mocktail menu. The four new drinks are $5 each. Barist Lauren Spigner recently walked us through how to make one of them, the Cherry Americola.

Spigner pours dark cherry grenadine into a cup. She says she originally made this drink during college because it had a lot of caffeine to help keep her and her friends awake.

Spigner then pours two shots of espresso fill into the cups. The Cherry Americola mocktail  features Coca-Cola, a shot of espresso and grenadine.

Spigner pours the espresso and grenadine mixture into a cup of ice before adding the Coke.

The completed Cherry Americola mocktail sits next to the full mocktail menu at Cups in Fondren.

photo



