Tightest Abortion Law in US on Hold for Several More Months

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The most restrictive abortion law in the United States will remain on hold for at least several more months.
The Mississippi law bans abortion after 15 weeks. It took effect when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it March 19, but the state's only abortion clinic immediately sued and U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves put it on hold the next day.
On Wednesday, Reeves extended his temporary restraining order until at least Oct. 24.
He also set a Sept. 24 hearing on the clinic's request to keep the law on hold even longer.
The clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, expanded its lawsuit this week to challenge several longstanding Mississippi abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period. Reeves says he'll consider those issues separately from the challenge of the 15-week ban.
Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More like this story
- Clinic Widens Challenge of Mississippi Abortion Restrictions
- Judge Temporarily Blocks Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban
- US Judge Extends Temporary Block on 15-Week Abortion Ban
- Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Mississippi From Shutting Down Only Abortion Clinic
- Dozens of States Make it Hard to Get Abortions
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus