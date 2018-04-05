 Mississippi Court: Woman Has Parent Rights in Same-Sex Split | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Court: Woman Has Parent Rights in Same-Sex Split

Chris Strickland (left) brought the appeal, challenging a lower court decision that an anonymous sperm donor still had parental rights and that Strickland did not. Also pictured is attorney Elizabeth Littrell (right). Photo by Arielle Dreher.

By The Associated Press Thursday, April 5, 2018 5:02 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Supreme Court says a woman has parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife when the two were married, in a case watched by gay rights activists and groups aiding in vitro fertilization.

Chris Strickland brought the appeal, challenging a lower court decision that an anonymous sperm donor still had parental rights and that Strickland did not.

Strickland argued that the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage requires same-sex couples to be treated equally. She ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of a boy who bears her last name.

A total of eight justices, citing different reasons, found the original ruling flawed. The case was ordered back to a lower court for the original judge to make a decision on custody.

