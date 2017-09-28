Man Who Bribed Mississippi Official to Enter Prison Nov. 30

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A businessman who bribed Mississippi's former prisons chief will report to prison on Nov. 30.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Monday set that date as the start of Cecil McCrory's 8½-year prison term.

McCrory was originally scheduled to report to prison April 4, but remained free on bail so he can testify in state lawsuits by Attorney General Jim Hood seeking to recover money from prison contractors. Defense attorney Carlos Tanner says McCrory gave depositions Aug. 8 and 9.

The former state lawmaker was sentenced in February to time in prison, forfeiture of $1.7 million in assets and a $20,000 fine. McCrory pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, admitting he'd bribed former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps.

Prosecutors last month said McCrory still owes $129,000 on his forfeiture agreement.