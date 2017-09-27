Best of Jackson: Spin Cycle

Sometimes exercise may seem boring, but if you find the right activity, it can feel more like fun than a chore. Indoor cycling, or spin, is a way to do that, and Jackson has a few spin instructors. Here are the ones you said are the best.

Best Spin Instructor: Derek Alley

(The Country Club of Jackson, 345 St. Andrews Drive, 601-956-1411; Guruz Fitness, 6935 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 747-666-5326; YMCA, 800 E. River Place, 601.948.3090, metroymcams.org)

Derek Alley, co-founder of consulting firm Arthur Alley Associated, has spent nine years sharing his passion for exercise with Jacksonians as an indoor cycling, or "spin," instructor at locations such as the Country Club of Jackson and Guruz Fitness Studio.

"Spin is a no-impact way to burn lots of calories in 45 minutes," Alley says. "Anybody at any age can get a great cardiovascular workout and lose weight without worrying about injuring their joints."

Alley, 49, was born in Opelika, Ala., and started taking spin classes at the YMCA after moving to Jackson in 1994. He moved to upstate New York in 2001 and to Atlanta, Ga., in 2004 before returning to Jackson to found Arthur Alley Associated with his business partner, Bill Arthur, in 2008. That same year, he became a certified spin instructor with Mad Dogg Athletics, the company that owns Spinner-brand bikes and Spin Fitness.—Dustin Cardon

Finalists: Corey Abdeen (Guruz Fitness, 6935 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 747-666-5326; The Country Club of Jackson, 345 St. Andrews Drive, 601-956-1411) / Lacee Chagnon (The Country Club of Jackson, 345 St. Andrews Drive, 601-956-1411; Guruz Fitness, 6935 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 747-666-5326) / Brennen Hovell (The Country Club of Jackson, 345 St. Andrews Drive, 601-956-1411)

