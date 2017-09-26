More Mississippi Students Pass Advanced Placement Exams

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The number of Mississippi public school students taking and passing Advanced Placement exams both rose in 2016-17.

The Mississippi Department of Education said Tuesday that more than 9,000 students took more than 14,000 exams. Both numbers rose more than 10 percent.

The exams are designed to let students earn college credit and are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. Colleges typically grant credit for scores of 3 and above, and the number of exams on which Mississippi students scored 3 or above rose even more strongly, almost 20 percent.

State Superintendent Carey Wright has pushed for more students to take AP exams, and the state factors participation into assigning A-to-F ratings to high schools and school districts. The number of test-takers has nearly doubled from 2013 to 2017.