Sanders: Diplomacy, Human Rights Must Drive US World Affairs

Bernie Sanders is criticizing President Donald Trump's foreign policy but also offering a sweeping indictment of how the United States has engaged in world affairs for generations.

The Vermont senator and onetime presidential candidate says U.S foreign policy should be based less on military might and more on advancing human rights and economic stability around the globe.

Sanders says the U.S. should answer the North Korean nuclear threat with increased sanctions in cooperation with China. Sanders argues that Trump's aggressive rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un won't help.

Sanders also says Trump is shirking responsibility by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and would be making a similarly dangerous mistake if he scuttles the Iran nuclear deal.

Sanders outlined his foreign policy vision Thursday at Missouri's Westminster College.