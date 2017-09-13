Andreas Moffett, 29, says his goal is to improve the lives of those around him.

As the material handling supervisor at Nissan in Canton, he oversees material management. "I make sure we are getting parts to the line in an effective manner," he says. "And I look for better, more efficient ways to improve the process."

The Jackson native joined the U.S. Army in August 2008 and received his commission as an officer in August 2013. He served as platoon leader and executive officer before his current role as company commander of Unit F CO 106th BSB in Louisville, Miss.

Moffett graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Mississippi State University in 2011 and earned a master's degree in product and quality management from California InterContinental University in 2015. He worked for a civil-engineering firm for several years before beginning at Nissan in 2016.

Moffett says he strives to create better work environments and build morale in both of his teams, whether he's supervising 10 people at Nissan or 150 in his army company.

"I love to take care of people," Moffett says. "I want to be someone who hears people and helps make things better."

The desire to improve what's around him has led Moffett to take on a sizeable project—building an amusement park in Mississippi.

"I love amusement parks, and I am looking to bring something to Mississippi that we don't have," he says. "It will benefit the state and generate more revenue."

While he is currently in the fundraising stage, Moffett says his job at Nissan has given him the ability to work in logistics and material handling. He says he pursued civil engineering with the amusement park in mind and created a business plan for it as his capstone project.

Moffett says he carries with him the values that his mother, Florence Moffett, instilled in him at a young age. He says he wants to create more mentorship programs in the area to develop young thinkers and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

"My mom passed when I was in the fifth grade," Moffett says. "She always told me that she was proud of me. I continue to set goals for myself and lean on the Lord because I still want to make her proud."

Moffett has been married to his wife, Tamra, for four years. He likes to fish and recently picked up golfing. He also enjoys writing poetry and short stories, and says he has an autobiography in the works.