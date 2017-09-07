Secretary of State Launches Voter Registration Status Tool

— Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann launched a new part of the Y'all Vote website on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that allows Mississippians to easily see if they are registered to vote—and if so, where they should be voting.

Mississippians with Internet access can answer those two questions for themselves now, with a new tool on the state's voter website.

"Governance begins at the ballot box, so while we have a lull in statewide elections, every voting age citizen who is eligible should make it a priority to register and ensure their registration information is correct," Hosemann said in a press release.

The new voter-registration-check tool asks for county of residence, first and last name, the last four digits of a person's Social Security number and birthdate. Mississippians who have moved but are registered to vote can change their address online. First-time voter registration is still mail-in only, however.

Mississippi voters can also check their polling-place location with the new tool.

"If you are already a registered voter, ensuring your address is correct in our database is just as critical as registering for the first time," Hosemann said in a press release. "Your address determines your polling place, and voting in the correct polling place determines whether your ballot counts."

Mississippians have to confirm any changes to their address 30 days before an election in order for their vote to count. Voters who have moved out of state can cancel their registration online now, as well.

The election of state senators and representatives can be the first use of the tool. The special election in House District 102 in Hattiesburg is Sept. 12. Three other special elections are on Nov. 7.

