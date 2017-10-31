 Another of Mississippi's Dry Counties Could Legalize Alcohol | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Another of Mississippi's Dry Counties Could Legalize Alcohol

Another of Mississippi's dwindling band of entirely dry counties could go wet. Clarke County, which has long prohibited the sale of alcohol, could legalize it in November.

Another of Mississippi's dwindling band of entirely dry counties could go wet. Clarke County, which has long prohibited the sale of alcohol, could legalize it in November. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, October 31, 2017 11:14 a.m. CDT
0

QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) — Another of Mississippi's dwindling band of entirely dry counties could go wet.

Clarke County, which has long prohibited the sale of alcohol, could legalize it in November.

Voters will see two separate items on the ballot, one to legalize the sale of beer, and another to legalize the sale of wine and liquor.

The Meridian Star reports that both ended up on the ballot after enough voters signed petitions seeking referendums. Voters can approve both, reject one and approve one, or reject both.

Only eight of Mississippi's 82 counties still bar the sale of beer and alcohol anywhere in the county.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »