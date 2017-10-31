Another of Mississippi's Dry Counties Could Legalize Alcohol

QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) — Another of Mississippi's dwindling band of entirely dry counties could go wet.

Clarke County, which has long prohibited the sale of alcohol, could legalize it in November.

Voters will see two separate items on the ballot, one to legalize the sale of beer, and another to legalize the sale of wine and liquor.

The Meridian Star reports that both ended up on the ballot after enough voters signed petitions seeking referendums. Voters can approve both, reject one and approve one, or reject both.

Only eight of Mississippi's 82 counties still bar the sale of beer and alcohol anywhere in the county.