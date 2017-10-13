JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new chief federal prosecutor for the southern half of Mississippi has taken office.

Mike Hurst was sworn in Tuesday in Jackson as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi by U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan.

Hurst, the unsuccessful 2015 Republican nominee for Mississippi Attorney General, was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week after his June nomination by President Donald Trump.

A Hickory native, Hurst was most recently director of the Mississippi Justice Institute, part of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in Jackson from 2006 to 2015, working in the criminal division. He previously worked for then-U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering of Mississippi.

Trump has nominated Chad Lamar as U.S. Attorney for northern Mississippi. His nomination awaits Senate consideration.